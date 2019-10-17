close

Sara Ali Khan

It's splitsville for Kartik Aaryan and Sara Ali Khan?

Sara and Kartik's romance brewed on the sets of Imtiaz Ali's 'Love Aaj Kal' sequel and post the shoot wrapped-up, the couple was seen together on various occasions.

New Delhi: The sad news has hit the rumour mills already. The rumoured 'it' couple of Sara Ali Khan and Kartik Aaryan have apparently called it quits. The young and happening stars have reportedly ended a few months long relationship which made their fans elated.

According to a report in Mumbai Mirror, both are currently rising in their respective careers and are finding it difficult to sneak out time for each other. Therefore, they decided amicably to end the relationship.

Whether it was at the airports, gym or hanging out at popular restaurants—Sara and Kartik's love story was papped on more than one occasions.

But the duo is busy with professional commitments as Kartik has several projects like 'Pati Patni Aur Woh remake', 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2' in his kitty while Sara is shooting 'Coolie No. 1' remake with Varun Dhawan these days.

Another love story went kaput, too soon!

 

Sara Ali Khan, Kartik Aaryan, break-up, kartik aaryan girlfriend

