topStoriesenglish2594393
NewsLifestylePeople
JACKIE SHROFF

Jackie Shroff Creates Leprosy Awareness Among School Kids, Says 'Young Minds Need To Be Sensitised About Social Issues'

Jackie, known for his commitment to social causes, expressed his gratitude towards Alert India for their dedicated efforts towards creating awareness about leprosy.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Edited By: Sonal Verma|Last Updated: Apr 13, 2023, 02:38 PM IST|Source: Bureau
  • Jackie, known for his commitment to social causes, expressed his gratitude towards Alert India for their dedicated efforts towards creating awareness about leprosy.
  • Jackie once again wins our hearts with his humbleness and is truly a legend to look up to. Jackie's unwavering dedication to social causes continues to inspire millions.

Trending Photos

Jackie Shroff Creates Leprosy Awareness Among School Kids, Says 'Young Minds Need To Be Sensitised About Social Issues'

New Delhi: Jackie Shroff, the legendary Bollywood actor and philanthropist, continues to inspire millions with his noble initiatives. Recently, he was invited to facilitate an awareness initiative on leprosy, organised by Alert India and Euro School, Thane.

Jackie, known for his commitment to social causes, expressed his gratitude towards Alert India for their dedicated efforts towards creating awareness about leprosy. "I am honored to be associated with Alert India, an organisation that has been working towards leprosy awareness for years. It is heartening to be a part of initiatives that aim to spread awareness about leprosy and its impact on society. I am grateful to Ms Veera Rao for organising the visit to Euro School, Thane, and creating awareness amongst the students, faculty, and parents. It is heartening to see young minds being sensitised to such social issues," said Jackie.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Jackie Shroff (@apnabhidu)

During his visit to Euro School, Thane, Jackie exhibited his warm and affectionate side as he interacted with the children. He was seen making them laugh, engaging with them, and posing for pictures with them. 

Jackie once again wins our hearts with his humbleness and is truly a legend to look up to. Jackie's unwavering dedication to social causes continues to inspire millions.

Live Tv

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: When 76 Jawans were martyred in the Naxalite attack in Dantewada in 2010
DNA Video
DNA: Another 'high flight' of ISRO in space
DNA Video
DNA: 'Chargesheet' against police in Jaipur serial blast case
DNA Video
DNA: 'Surrender plan' of fugitive Amritpal
DNA Video
DNA: The 'truth' of UPI transactions being expensive
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: Why are doctors against 'right to health' in Rajasthan?
DNA Video
DNA: The passion of uniform made Agniveer
DNA Video
DNA: 'Project Report' of construction of Ram Mandir in Ayodhya
DNA Video
DNA: A volcano of anger erupts in Israel
DNA Video
DNA: Was there a delay from Congress's 'army of lawyers'?