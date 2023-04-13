Jackie Shroff Creates Leprosy Awareness Among School Kids, Says 'Young Minds Need To Be Sensitised About Social Issues'

New Delhi: Jackie Shroff, the legendary Bollywood actor and philanthropist, continues to inspire millions with his noble initiatives. Recently, he was invited to facilitate an awareness initiative on leprosy, organised by Alert India and Euro School, Thane.

Jackie, known for his commitment to social causes, expressed his gratitude towards Alert India for their dedicated efforts towards creating awareness about leprosy. "I am honored to be associated with Alert India, an organisation that has been working towards leprosy awareness for years. It is heartening to be a part of initiatives that aim to spread awareness about leprosy and its impact on society. I am grateful to Ms Veera Rao for organising the visit to Euro School, Thane, and creating awareness amongst the students, faculty, and parents. It is heartening to see young minds being sensitised to such social issues," said Jackie.

During his visit to Euro School, Thane, Jackie exhibited his warm and affectionate side as he interacted with the children. He was seen making them laugh, engaging with them, and posing for pictures with them.

Jackie once again wins our hearts with his humbleness and is truly a legend to look up to. Jackie's unwavering dedication to social causes continues to inspire millions.