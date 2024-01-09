Jackie Shroff, Tiger Shroff Receive Invitation To Attend The Prestigious Ram Mandir Inauguration In Ayodhya

Jackie Shroff and his family have received a heartfelt invitation to attend the consecration ceremony of the Ram Temple in Ayodhya on January 22. The ceremony is set to be graced by a distinguished gathering of political leaders, industrialists, sports personalities, and celebrities.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will lead the Pran Pratishta ceremony in the historic town of Ayodhya, Uttar Pradesh. The event is expected to draw over a lakh devotees, with approximately 7,000 guests from India and around the world.

Jackie Shroff expressed his gratitude on social media, sharing the news with his followers. In a caption accompanying a post, he said, “We are blessed to be a part of the most auspicious Shri Ram JanmBhoomi Mandir Praan-Pratishtha Ceremony on 22nd January at Ayodhya. Grateful to everyone who is involved and has contributed for so many decades, to bring this historical day into the lives of us Indians. Thanks to the respected Dignitaries of the incredible organisation. RSS, Shri Sunil Ambekar ji, Shri Ajay Mudpe ji and our dear friend Mahaveer Jain who visited and graced our home with the Auspicious invitation!”

The Shroff family is honoured to participate in this significant event, acknowledging the efforts of those who have contributed to the realization of this historic day for India.