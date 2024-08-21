Jacqueliene Fernandez’s Instagram Post Sparks Speculation: Fans Ask, ‘Is She Coming With New Role?’

New Delhi: Bollywood actress Jacqueliene Fernandez has ignited a wave of speculation with her latest Instagram post. The video, which was uploaded on her account, features the actress in a makeup room, where she is seen writing a message on a piece of paper before affixing it to a mirror. The note reads, 'How will I know if I never try?'

The enigmatic post has sent fans and followers into a frenzy, with many speculating about its significance. Could Fernandez be teasing a new role she’s considering, hinting at a brand collaboration, or alluding to something else entirely? The ambiguity of her message has certainly captured the imagination of her audience.

Fan reactions have been swift and varied. One follower encouraged her with a supportive comment: "Aww yes keep trying and bring out the best in you...coz u got this girl!! @jacquelienefernandez." Others speculated about possible new projects, with comments such as, "What is brewing??? Is she coming with new role?" and "Is she hinting for any movie?" Another fan simply asked, "What we trying???"

On the professional front, Jacqueliene Fernandez is gearing up for her role in the highly anticipated sequel, 'Welcome to the Jungle' (Welcome 3), set to release on December 20. Directed by Ahmed Khan, the film features a star-studded cast, including Akshay Kumar, Sanjay Dutt, and Disha Patani. This project is expected to be a significant milestone in Fernandez’s career. Additionally, she is involved in the upcoming OTT series 'G.O.A.T' and the film 'Fateh', where she stars alongside Sonu Sood.