NEW DELHI: Bollywood actress Jacqueline Fernandez has often left her fans awestruck with her diva-like looks and on-point dressing sense. No matter what she wears, the actress sure knows how to captivate her audience. Recently, the actress took to her social media to share her look from the starry nights of the IIFA awards. The actress looked like a dream in this golden shimmery dress. Her subtle makeup made her look like a vision to behold and we can not take our eyes off her.

Take a look at her photos below

She also shared a reel video of herself and Falguni Shane where she can be seen wearing one of the designer's personalized gowns. Decked up in silver, Jacqueline looked breathtaking. She captioned the reel as “It's the dress for me”

Meanwhile, the actress has recently celebrated the first anniversary of her NGO, Only Live Once (YOLO) Foundation, the first poster of her upcoming Rohit Shetty's 'Cirkus' was also released, announcing the release date, which has accelerated the audience's excitement.

Meanwhile, Jacqueline's latest summer campaign i.e. the new anthem for Pepsi, was a hat-trick hit and was loved by the audience.

On the work front, Jacqueline will be seen with Akshay Kumar and Nushrratt Bharuccha in her upcoming 'Ram Setu'. She also has Rohit Shetty's 'Cirkus', 'Vikrant Rona' and 'Kick 2' in the pipeline.

Live TV