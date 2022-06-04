हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

Budget 2022

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Jacqueline Fernandez

Jacqueline Fernandez oozes glamour in two-toned thigh high-slit glittery gown, check PHOTOS

Actress Jacqueline Fernandez oozed glamour in a shimmery tassel dress at IIFA Rocks 2022. Check out her hottest looks in sequins and shimmer.

Jacqueline Fernandez oozes glamour in two-toned thigh high-slit glittery gown, check PHOTOS
Photo courtesy: Instagram

NEW DELHI: Bollywood actress Jacqueline Fernandez has often left her fans awestruck with her diva-like looks and on-point dressing sense. No matter what she wears, the actress sure knows how to captivate her audience.  Recently, the actress took to her social media to share her look from the starry nights of the IIFA awards. The actress looked like a dream in this golden shimmery dress. Her subtle makeup made her look like a vision to behold and we can not take our eyes off her. 

Take a look at her photos below

She also shared a reel video of herself and Falguni Shane where she can be seen wearing one of the designer's personalized gowns. Decked up in silver, Jacqueline looked breathtaking. She captioned the reel as “It's the dress for me” 

Meanwhile, the actress has recently celebrated the first anniversary of her NGO, Only Live Once (YOLO) Foundation, the first poster of her upcoming Rohit Shetty's 'Cirkus' was also released, announcing the release date, which has accelerated the audience's excitement. 

Meanwhile, Jacqueline's latest summer campaign i.e. the new anthem for Pepsi, was a hat-trick hit and was loved by the audience. 

On the work front, Jacqueline will be seen with Akshay Kumar and Nushrratt Bharuccha in her upcoming 'Ram Setu'. She also has Rohit Shetty's 'Cirkus', 'Vikrant Rona' and 'Kick 2' in the pipeline.

Live TV

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
Jacqueline FernandezIIFA 2022IIFA awardsJacqueline Fernandez picsSukesh ChandrasekharJacqueline Fernandez Hot
Next
Story

Janhit Mein Jaari: Nushrratt Bharuccha and team seek blessings at Bangla Sahib Gurudwara in Delhi

Must Watch

PT1M1S

BJP announces candidates name for the Lok Sabha by-elections