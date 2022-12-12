Jacqueline Fernandez to appear in Delhi court today in Sukesh Chandrasekhar money laundering case

New Delhi: Bollywood actress Jacqueline Fernandez to appear in the Patiala House Court, Delhi today in connection with the Rs 200 crore money laundering case involving conman Sukesh Chandrashekhar.

Earlier on November 24, she had appeared at the court but it got adjourned until December 12 as the prosecution asked for some days time to prepare its arguments.

For the unversed, Special Judge Shailendra Malik granted the relief on the condition that the accused will not leave the country without the court's prior permission, and directed her to join the investigation as and when asked by the ED, according to PTI.

"However without expressing much on the merits of the matter which of course would be decided during the trial, it is yet to be examined if there was a knowledge, intention or connection of applicant in taking those gifts and of proceeds of crime in this case. In that sense I find that accused/ applicant is entitled to relief of bail, more particularly when she was not arrested during the investigation," the judge said.

"In the present case accused/applicant being a woman having been not arrested by the ED in facts and evidence of present case, to my mind is certainly entitled for exemption of section 45 (of Prevention of Money Laundering Act) on account of her being woman," he added.

According to ED`s earlier Chargesheet, Bollywood actresses Jacqueline Fernandez and Nora Fatehi examined and stated that the actresses got top models of BMW cars, the most expensive gifts from the accused Sukesh.

ED charge-sheet clearly stated, "During the investigation, statements of Jacqueline Fernandez were recorded on August 30, 2021, and October 20, 2021, Jacqueline Fernandez stated she received gifts viz three designer bags from Gucci, Chanel, and two Gucci outfits for gym wear. A pair of Louis Vuitton shoes, two pairs of diamond earrings and a bracelet of multi-coloured stones, two Hermes bracelets. She also received a Mini Cooper which she returned."