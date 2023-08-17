Jad Hadid, Akanksha Puri Recreate Infamous Kiss From Bigg Boss OTT 2, Kiss Each Other Before Paps

New Delhi: Lebanese actor and model Jad Hadid, who was recently seen in Salman Khan-hosted 'Bigg Boss OTT 2', once again grabbed the eyeballs after he was seen planting a kiss on Bigg Boss OTT 2 contestant Akanksha Puri, leaving the actress surprised. Several Bigg Boss OTT 2 contestants including Jab, Akanksha, Nawazuddin Siddiqui's ex-wife Aaliyah Kashyap, Palak Purswami, Aashika Bhatia and others, attended an event in Mumbai on Wednesday night,

Soon after Jab kissed Akanksha in front of the mediapersons, Akankhsha too kissed him on the cheeks, amid huge cheers from the paparazzi. The duo re-created the 'infamous kiss' moment during their stay in the BB house. For the unversed, Akanksha and Jad Hadid's liplock during a task in the Bigg Boss house had become one of the biggest controversies of this season. Both Akanksha and Jad were severely bashed by host Salman Khan for their actions during the Weekend Ka Vaar. After the infamous kiss, Jad went on to say that Akanksha is a 'bad kisser'.

Take a look at the video below:



Later, while interacting with mediapersons, Akanksha expressed her wish to meet Bigg Boss OTT 2 winner and Youtuber Elvish Yadav. She said that she was evicted from the house early while Elvish entered as a wild card much later, and hence she could not meet him.

In 2022, Akanksha participated in the reality show 'Mika Di Voti' and emerged as the winner. The actress was chosen by the Punjabi rapper as his future life partner on Swayamvar: Mika Di Vohti. The two even exchanged garlands on the show. However, when Akanksha entered Bigg Boss OTT 2 and was questioned by Salman Khan about her relationship status and if she is married to Mika, she replied that she is single. Akanksha said that they have exchanged garlands but there has been no wedding. She added that she is 'just friends with Mika.

Before she declared her status, Mika shared his best wishes for her via a video message. He also warned her against fighting too much inside the house in the fun-filled and lovely video message that Salman played when Akanksha was on stage.

Akanksha is best known for her work in popular television shows such as the mythological serial Vighnaharta Ganesha in which she played the pivotal role of Goddess Parvati.

She was previously in a relationship with actor Paras Chhabra.