Advertisement
trendingNowenglish2814362https://zeenews.india.com/people/jai-hanuman-first-look-netizens-hail-rishab-shettys-godly-avatar-2814362.html
NewsLifestylePeople
JAI HANUMAN

Jai Hanuman First Look: Netizens Hail Rishab Shetty's Godly Avatar

Producers Naveen Yerneni and Y Ravi Shankar, known for their commitment to quality, assure that Jai HanuMan will showcase unparalleled production values and top-notch technical standards like never before.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Oct 31, 2024, 04:59 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Follow Us

Trending Photos

Jai Hanuman First Look: Netizens Hail Rishab Shetty's Godly Avatar Pic Courtesy: Movie Still

New Delhi: Since the release of Mythri’s Jai HanuMan, audiences have been left in absolute astonishment, witnessing Kantara star Rishab Shetty in yet another mind-blowing role as Lord Hanuman. As a crucial part of the Prasanth Varma Cinematic Universe (PVCU), Jai HanuMan has been eagerly awaited by fans, following the spectacular success of HanuMan, which ruled the box office and captured the hearts of audiences. 

Bringing to life the most divine and iconic mythological superhero, Jai HanuMan is set to deliver a cinematic spectacle. Since the release of the first look, it has become the talk of the town, with netizens hailing Rishab Shetty’s portrayal of Lord Hanuman and eagerly anticipating his performance in the film. Here’s how netizens are praising the first look.

A Netizen wrote, "@shetty_rishab Anna Waiting For Ur another Biggest hit #JaiHanuman #RishabShetty" 

Yet another Netizen wrote, "So Beautiful & Peaceful to see Im impressed By this Look Again Make us feel Proud with Ur Brilliant performance Shettre #JaiHanuman #RishabShetty #kantara"

A Netizen expressed, "Jai Shree Ram Jai Hanuman Really happy to see a great and devoted actor like you to play Bhagwan Hanuman in this epic movie. #JaiHanuman #JaiShreeRam #HappyDiwali #RishabShetty"

A Netizen said, "Prepare for the celebration #JaiHanuman #Kantara2 #RishabShetty @shetty_rishab"

A Netizen expressed the excitement, "This is massive...  What an amazing news out for this Deepavali...What a collaboration.. @shetty_rishab in #JaiHanuman #RishabShetty
@ThePVCU @MythriOfficial @PrasanthVarma"

Producers Naveen Yerneni and Y Ravi Shankar, known for their commitment to quality, assure that Jai HanuMan will showcase unparalleled production values and top-notch technical standards like never before.

 

Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news and world News on Zee News.

Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: Lawrence also threatens Abhinav Arora!
DNA Video
DNA: Double standards of Bollywood stars on Hindu Festivals!
Mumbai Muslims Riots
DNA: Ruckus ober Firecrackers in Mumbai!
DNA Video
DNA: Sharia law in Bangladesh!
Lawrence Bishnoi Special 26 Selfie
DNA: Crime Files of Lawrence Gang!
How to identify adulterated mawa
DNA: Adulteration in Diwali Sweets: How to test purity of mawa
civil war in india
DNA: Are Congress leaders provoking Muslims?
DNA Video
DNA: Market crash deepens!
DNA Video
DNA: How are beggars becoming millionaires?
DNA Video
DNA: Hindus in Bangladesh hold massive rally
NEWS ON ONE CLICK