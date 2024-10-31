New Delhi: Since the release of Mythri’s Jai HanuMan, audiences have been left in absolute astonishment, witnessing Kantara star Rishab Shetty in yet another mind-blowing role as Lord Hanuman. As a crucial part of the Prasanth Varma Cinematic Universe (PVCU), Jai HanuMan has been eagerly awaited by fans, following the spectacular success of HanuMan, which ruled the box office and captured the hearts of audiences.

Bringing to life the most divine and iconic mythological superhero, Jai HanuMan is set to deliver a cinematic spectacle. Since the release of the first look, it has become the talk of the town, with netizens hailing Rishab Shetty’s portrayal of Lord Hanuman and eagerly anticipating his performance in the film. Here’s how netizens are praising the first look.

A Netizen wrote, "@shetty_rishab Anna Waiting For Ur another Biggest hit #JaiHanuman #RishabShetty"

Yet another Netizen wrote, "So Beautiful & Peaceful to see Im impressed By this Look Again Make us feel Proud with Ur Brilliant performance Shettre #JaiHanuman #RishabShetty #kantara"

A Netizen expressed, "Jai Shree Ram Jai Hanuman Really happy to see a great and devoted actor like you to play Bhagwan Hanuman in this epic movie. #JaiHanuman #JaiShreeRam #HappyDiwali #RishabShetty"

A Netizen said, "Prepare for the celebration #JaiHanuman #Kantara2 #RishabShetty @shetty_rishab"

A Netizen expressed the excitement, "This is massive... What an amazing news out for this Deepavali...What a collaboration.. @shetty_rishab in #JaiHanuman #RishabShetty

@ThePVCU @MythriOfficial @PrasanthVarma"

Producers Naveen Yerneni and Y Ravi Shankar, known for their commitment to quality, assure that Jai HanuMan will showcase unparalleled production values and top-notch technical standards like never before.