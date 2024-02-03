Jaideep Ahlawat Posts Heartwarming Picture With This SPECIAL Person - Check Here

New Delhi: Imagine meeting the very mind behind all those wonderful story books that you read as a kid, the creator of all the exciting literal adventures that you experienced. Wouldn't it feel surreal to finally place a face on the author of favorite childhood books? Well Jaideep Ahalwat's childhood dream came true! The actor had the honor of meeting Ruskin Bond recently.

In a heartwarming encounter, Jaideep Ahlawat had the pleasure of meeting spending one on one time with the great author Ruskin Bond. The actor said how grateful he felt, while posting a picture of himself with the author. The pictures radiated pure joy on Ahlawat's face as they posed in the cozy little library.

Jaideep also shared the photo of the beautiful message that Ruskin Bond signed for him on his personal copy of 'Collected Short Stories : Ruskin Bond'. In his note, Ruskin bond wished him "Good wishes and good luck for all your future work in films and elsewhere" Ahlawat's post resonated with fans and fellow enthusiasts, igniting conversations about the author as well as the 'Jaane Jaan' actor.

Actor Jaideep Ahlawat has captivated audiences and garnered praise from fans with his performance in 'Jaane Jaan.'

Filmmaker Karan Johar recently praised Jaideep Ahlawat for his outstanding performance. Johar said, "My god, I'm so glad I got the opportunity to work with you in 'Raazi,' and then I saw you in 'Jaane Jaan,' and you blew my mind."