Jaideep Ahlawat Talks About Working With Shah Rukh Khan In Raees, Says 'I Was Starstruck'

New Delhi: Actor Jaideep Ahlawat, who is gearing up for his upcoming release Jaane Jaan, is also known for his remarkable performances in Raees, Paatal Lok, An Action Hero, The Broken News and many others. He recently shared a heartwarming anecdote from his early days in the industry. The actor, renowned for his impactful performances in Bollywood films and web series took a trip down memory lane to recall a starstruck moment he had while shooting for the film 'Raees' alongside none other than the King of Bollywood, Shah Rukh Khan.

He went on to describe the moment that left a lasting impression on him. "I remember the first scene itself, we had a call time of 9-9.30 and, we were all sitting. Suddenly Khan Sahab walks in, and the environment completely changed. We exchanged pleasantries and I was completely calm on the surface but I couldn't help stealing glances at him. After rehearsals and everything, when it was time for the actual take, everything became different. King Khan became the actor King Khan and I suddenly became the audience. I forgot that I was an actor and I froze and was working almost 10 seconds late. I took my time taking him in first and then I used to react. I think that was the only time I felt starstruck."

With interesting upcoming projects including Jaane Jaan releasing on 21st September, lending his voice to India's Marvel Wastelanders to play Hawkeye, Paatal Lok and The Broken News 2, Jaideep Ahlawat is on a roll of challenging and exciting roles.