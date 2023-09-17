trendingNow,recommendedStoriesenglish2663758
NewsLifestylePeople
JAIDEEP AHLAWAT

Jaideep Ahlawat Talks About Working With Shah Rukh Khan In Raees, Says 'I Was Starstruck'

The actor, renowned for his impactful performances in Bollywood films and web series took a trip down memory lane to recall a starstruck moment he had while shooting for the film 'Raees' alongside none other than the King of Bollywood, Shah Rukh Khan.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Sep 17, 2023, 11:07 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Follow Us

Trending Photos

Jaideep Ahlawat Talks About Working With Shah Rukh Khan In Raees, Says 'I Was Starstruck' Pic Courtesy: Instagram

New Delhi: Actor Jaideep Ahlawat, who is gearing up for his upcoming release Jaane Jaan, is also known for his remarkable performances in Raees, Paatal Lok, An Action Hero, The Broken News and many others. He recently shared a heartwarming anecdote from his early days in the industry. The actor, renowned for his impactful performances in Bollywood films and web series took a trip down memory lane to recall a starstruck moment he had while shooting for the film 'Raees' alongside none other than the King of Bollywood, Shah Rukh Khan.


He went on to describe the moment that left a lasting impression on him. "I remember the first scene itself, we had a call time of 9-9.30 and, we were all sitting. Suddenly Khan Sahab walks in, and the environment completely changed. We exchanged pleasantries and I was completely calm on the surface but I couldn't help stealing glances at him. After rehearsals and everything, when it was time for the actual take, everything became different. King Khan became the actor King Khan and I suddenly became the audience. I forgot that I was an actor and I froze and was working almost 10 seconds late. I took my time taking him in first and then I used to react. I think that was the only time I felt starstruck."

With interesting upcoming projects including Jaane Jaan releasing on 21st September, lending his voice to India's Marvel Wastelanders to play Hawkeye, Paatal Lok and The Broken News 2, Jaideep Ahlawat is on a roll of challenging and exciting roles.

Live Tv

Trending news

DNA Video
Nuh Mewat Inside Story: DNA test of miscreants' 'police' proof planning
DNA Video
DNA: Fidel Castro attacks Cuban army barracks
DNA Video
DNA: When the world's first Test Tube Baby was born in 1978
DNA Video
DNA: 'Gita' insulted in the name of 'Creative Freedom'?
DNA Video
DNA: 13.5 crore Indians pulled out of poverty!
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: 'Anti-India gang' active in America
DNA Video
DNA: Shehbaz's insult in front of 'Xi Jinping'
DNA Video
DNA: Inside story of uncle getting 'betrayed' by 'nephew'
DNA Video
DNA: High demand for Made In India doctors abroad
DNA Video
DNA: Unique experiment to generate electricity from the wind of the train