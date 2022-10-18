Jalsa to Doctor G- Shefali Shah takes over 2022!

New Delhi: Shefali Shah is currently at the top of her game with her recently released projects such as Human, Jalsa, Darlings, Delhi Crime 2, and Doctor G, which have received much love and appreciation from the audience and critics alike. This year, the actress has been everywhere. From award functions to movie screenings and promotions, Shefali Shah's name is the one that has time and again been talked about, both in the industry and amongst the cinegoers.

She is the quintessential actress of this era, and no newcomer or old gold from the industry can match the heights she has been touching lately. Currently, the actress can be seen in the movie "Doctor G," where she excels in the character of a doctor as Dr. Nandini Srivastav. She was amazing and gave the movie a very intriguing twist. In Dr. Uday's already challenging medical career, the actress serves as a mentor and counsellor. She attempts to educate him on masculine touch and demonstrates how to lose it. Shefali Shah is outstanding throughout, and it is a pleasure to watch her perform the role so beautifully.

On the work front, the actress who was last seen in Ayushmann Khurrana's 'Doctor G' has multiple projects in hand. It includes names such as 'Adhikar' and 'Karz'.