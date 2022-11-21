Janhvi Kapoor burns dance floor with killer moves on 'Sami Sami' at Filmfare awards, watch videos

NEW DELHI: Actress Janhvi Kapoor, who recently attended the Filmfare awards in Dubai, set the stage on fire with her sizzling performance on hit dance track 'Sami Sami' from pan-India blockbuster 'Pushpa'. Janhvi flaunted her killer moves and showcased her rhythmic dance moves that left her fans mighty impressed.

The actress was seen shaking her legs looking every bot gorgeous in a beautiful green lehenga-choli set. Take a look at her dance performance from the awards night below:

#JanhviKapoor dancing on #Saami song.. I so badly want to see her in our telugu films.. pic.twitter.com/qKeoRopJpo — Ramya1494__ (@Ramya1494_Sam) November 20, 2022

It is to be noted that Janhvi has in the past expressed her wish to work in south films. On the work front, she was last seen in survival-drama 'Mili', which was directed by Mathukutty Xavier and produced by her fathe and filmmaker Boney Kapoor. The film is a remake of his own 2019 Malayalam-language film 'Helen'. While the film had a poor response at the Box Office, it received mixed reviews from critics with praise for Janhvi's performance as 'Mili Nautiyal'.

She has 'Bawaal' with Varun Dhawan and 'Mr. & Mrs. Mahi' with Rajkummar Rao in her kitty.