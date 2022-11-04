topStoriesenglish
Janhvi Kapoor buys 8,669 sq feet duplex in Bandra worth Rs 65 crore, property comes with private garden, 5 parking lots

According to reports, Janhvi Kapoor has invested in a duplex in Bandra for Rs 65 crore. She has made the purchase with her sister Khushi and her filmmaker father Boney Kapoor.

Nov 04, 2022

NEW DELHI: Actress Janhvi Kapoor has bought a duplex in Bandra for Rs 65 crore. The house was purchased along with her younger sister Khushi Kapoor and father Boney Kapoor. This is the actress' third investment in a real estate deal in the last two years.
 
Her latest investment, a duplex, is spread over 8,669 square feet, with a carpet area of 6421 sq ft, as per the documents accessed via the real-estate portal Indextap.com. The property registration was done on October 12, and Jahnvi is said to have paid Rs 3.90 crore as stamp duty and registration fees. The daughter of late veteran actress Sridevi purchased the first and second floors of the Kubelisque Building, located in Bandra's Palli Hill.

A report in HT stated that the property comes with a private garden, swimming pool and five car parks.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

RAJKUMMAR RAO BUYS JUHU APARTMENT FROM JANHVI KAPOOR FOR 44 CRORE
 

In July this year, Janhvi sold her 3,456 sq ft apartment in Juhu to her 'Roohi' co-star Rajkumm ar Rao for Rs 44 crore. She purchased the three-storey house located on the 14th, 15th and 16th floors of one of the buildings at Juhu-Vile Parle Development Scheme in 2020. The property has a swimming pool on the first, and an open garden all around with a staircase and lockable doors at two ends. It also comes with six parking spots. As per reports, Rajkummar and his wife Patralekhaa paid a stamp duty of Rs 2.19 crore, which is a jump from the Rs 78 lakh paid by Janhvi in 2020.

On the work front, Janhvi Kapoor's survival-thriller 'Mili' hit the screens on November 4, 2022. The film, produced by her father Boney Kapoor, also features Sunny Kaushal and Manoj Pahwa in key roles. A remake of the director's own 2019 Malayalam film 'Helen', the film follows a woman stuck in a freezer fighting to stay alive.
 

