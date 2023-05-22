topStoriesenglish2611572
JANHVI KAPOOR

Janhvi Kapoor Celebrates 'The Little Mermaid' With Little Princesses, Looks Magnificent as Ariel

Disney India is set to release 'The Little Mermaid' on May 26th, 2023 in English, captivating audiences in theatres with its wondrous tale.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: May 22, 2023, 01:19 PM IST|Source: Bureau

New Delhi: After stepping into the magical world of Princess Ariel last week, the beloved youth icon was seen celebrating 'The Little Mermaid' at a special theme inspired party with little girls. With lots of cakes, hugs and love, Janhvi Kapoor indeed relived her childhood and shared a sneak peek of the magical world of Princess Ariel with her fans.

She says, "My Friends, Khushi and I have grown up watching and reading about Disney Princesses and Princess Ariel is one of my absolute favourites! I just love her colourful, fun spirit and how she goes about achieving her dreams. I cannot wait to watch the film and relive my childhood with my girlfriends!"

Janhvi Kapoor

On Instagram, Janhvi shared the video which was captioned, "Immerse yourself in the wonders of The Little Mermaid where love knows no bounds and where wishes come true. Watch Princess Ariel in #TheLittleMermaid in cinemas on May 26." In the brief 45 seconds clip, Janhvi walks into a room where two little girls are playing dress up. She tells them that they both look exactly like Princess Ariel and they ask her to tell them the poem.

Disney India is set to release The Little Mermaid on May 26, 2023, exclusively in English.

'The Little Mermaid' directed by Rob Marshall, features Halle Bailey as Ariel, Melissa McCarthy as Ursula, Jonah Hauer-King as Prince Eric, Javier Bardem as King Triton, Daveed Diggs as Sebastian, Jacob Tremblay as Flounder, Awkwafina as Scuttle, Noma Dumezweni, and Jude Akuwudike.

The film also has talking sea and land creatures including Daveed Diggs as Sebastian the crab, Jacob Tremblay as Flounder the fish, Awkwafina as Scuttle the seagull. Actor Simone Ashley plays one of Princess Ariel's sisters, Indira, who is also a mermaid.

Janhvi, who was last seen in OTT released 'Mili', has completed filming for 'Bawaal' with Varun Dhawan and 'Mr and Mrs Mahi' with Rajkummar Rao. The actor will be making her Telugu debut with Jr NTR in 'NTR 30'.

 

