Janhvi Kapoor-ex-boyfriend Shikhar Pahariya attend Rhea Kapoor's late-night bash, actress hides face from paps: Pics inside

New Delhi: Actress Janhvi Kapoor has once again fuelled rumours of her dating her ex-flame Shikhar Pahariya as the two were captured by the shutterbugs while arriving for her cousin Rhea Kapoor's Bandra home on late Wednesday. Janhvi was snapped sitting on the rear seat with her rumoured beau at the wheel. Among others who were also seen making it to Rhea Kapoor's bash were Arjun Kapoor-Malaika Arora, Harshvardhan Kapoor, Anshula Kapoor, Khushi Kapoor, Mohit Marwah and wife Antara.

B-Town lovebirds Malaika Arora and Arjun Kapoor were seen arriving together for Rhea Kapoor's house party. While Malaika was seen in black attire, Arjun was dressed in an olive-coloured sweatshirt.

(Pics: Viral Bhayani)

Janhvi Kapoor, who has lately been snapped with Shikhar Pahariya, is rumoured to have rekindled her romance with her former boyfriend. However, there is no official confirmation on the same. The duo is often papped appearing together for B-Town parties and outings. Janhvi had recently jetted off to the Maldives. She shared a series of pictures from the beautiful Island after which her fans were convinced that she was accompanied by Shikhar as they noticed similarities in the photos shared by the duo.

Janhvi Kapoor was also seen with Shikhar at an event in Delhi and their social media PDA gives ample proof of them being a couple. Janhvi and Shikhar were reportedly in a relationship a few years ago, however, none of them ever made it a thing in public.

In terms of work, Janhvi Kapoor will next be seen in a sports drama film 'Mr and Mrs Maahi' opposite Rajkumaar Rao. She recently wrapped the shoot of her film 'Bawaal' with Varun Dhawan. Directed by Nitesh Tiwari, the film is scheduled to release in theatres on April 7, 2023. She was last seen on OTT-released 'Mili', which was produced by her father Boney Kapoor.