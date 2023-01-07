Janhvi Kapoor gets miffed with paps waiting outside her gym, says 'Andar he aa jaaiye', video goes viral - Watch

New Delhi: Dressed for her perfect gym workout, Gen-Z star Janhvi Kapoor looked a little irritated with all the paparazzi cams waiting for her to step out of her car. A video of the actress walking straight from her car to the gym door has gone viral where the otherwise chirpy Janhvi is looking a little irked by the hounding cams. And yes we don't blame her. Sometimes, even the stars need their space, right?

Peach crop top and neon shorts, Janhvi aced her gym look like a pro. The paps followed her to the gym door and probably this left her a little irritated. Check out the video here:

On the personal front, Janhvi is these days rumoured to be back with her ex Shikhar Pahariya. She was recently spotted with her rumoured boyfriend at Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's engagement bash at Antilia, Mumbai. The stunning star wore a light baby pink double-shaded saree to the event and was joined by her love interest at the entrance gate.

Amid tight security, Janhvi walked in with Shikhar Pahariya. The two were dating some years ago before they called it quits, reportedly. Several pap videos posted videos of Janhvi meeting Shikhar at the event. Shikhar wore a pastel-coloured kurta pyjama for the event.

Shikhar Pahariya is the grandson of Sushilkumar Shinde, the former Chief Minister of Maharashtra.

On the work front, Janhvi Kapoor has Bawaal with Varun Dhawan which will open in theatres next year. She also has Mr and Mrs Mahi with Rajkummar Rao.