Janhvi Kapoor gives dreamy, retro vibe in this classic floral saree—See pic

New Delhi: The young and happening Kapoor girl, Janhvi is slowly but steadily making the right kind of noise. The 'Dhadak' star recently turned muse for ace fashion designer Anita Dongre and we are loving what she wore for the photoshoot.

Anita took to her Instagram handle and shared a breathtaking picture of Janhvi wearing a classic floral saree which is from her brand AND. Janhvi donned a saree from her Meera collection.

The ace designer wrote in the caption: “@janhvikapoor giving us dreamy, retro classic vibes in the Meera Saree. Styled by @lakshmilehr #AnitaDongre #JanhviKapoor #ASummerReverie #AnitaDongreReadyToWear #SS19”

On the work front, Janhvi has some meaty roles in her kitty.

Janhvi will be seen in Gunjan Saxena biopic for which she chopped off her long mane. Gunjan Saxena was the first female IAF pilot who helped evacuate injured soldiers in 1999 Kargil War. The film is reportedly a Dharma venture.

Also, she will be seen in Karan Johar's period drama 'Takht' which has an ensemble star cast of Ranveer Singh, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Anil Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Vicky Kaushal and Bhumi Pednekar.

Janhvi is these days busy shooting for 'Roohi Afza' co-starring Rajkummar Rao and Varun Sharma. It's a horror-comedy by Hardik Mehta. The venture is produced by Dinesh Vijan and Mrighdeep Singh Lamba.

The film will hit the screens on March 20, 2020.