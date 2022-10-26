Janhvi Kapoor glams up in shimmery lehenga, poses with rumoured ex-boyfriend Akshat Rajan at Diwali bash, see pics

New Delhi: Bollywood actress Janhvi Kapoor was seen making it to almost all the Diwali bashes B-Town held in the last few years. From donning gorgeous lehenga-choli to beautifully embellished sarees, the actress turned out to be one of the best-dressed divas during Diwali from the tinsel villa.

On Tuesday, Janhvi Kapoor shared some of the stills from her Diwali celebrations on social media. She was seen having a gala time with her loved ones, including her uncle Anil Kapoor, sister Anshula Kapoor, Akansha Ranjan Kapoor, Sara Ali Khan, Nysa Devgn, Orhan Awatramani aka Orry and others. In one of the photos, she was seen posing with her childhood friend and rumoured boyfriend Akshat Rajan.

Janhvi, who is dressed in a beautiful shimmery lehenga and heavily embellished strappy top, is seen happily posing with Akshat for the cameras. For the uninitiated, Akshat Rajan was rumoured to be Janhvi Kapoor’s boyfriend with whom she reportedly had broken up some time ago. Akshat and Janhvi Kapoor have known each other for quite a lot of years now but neither has ever admitted to dating nor even made the relationship official in public.

However, the two continue to share great rapport with each other. They often drop photos with each other on their respective social media accounts.

JANHVI KAPOOR-AKSHAT RAJAN AT DIWALI PARTY

On Sunday, Janhvi had attended Krishan Kumar's Diwali bash in Mumbai. The actress had arrived at the venue with her friend and rumoured ex-boyfriend Shikhar Pahariya. The two were seen arriving at the Diwali bash in his car. It is to be noted that filmmaker Karan Johar cryptically confirmed Janhvi and Shikar's romance during her appearance with Sara Ali Khan on 'Koffee With Karan season 7'.

JANHVI KAPOOR SPOTTED WITH SHIKHAR PAHARIYA

On the work front, Janhvi Kapoor will be seen next in the survival-drama 'Mili'. A remake of the Malayalam film 'Helen', 'Mili' is set to hit the theatres on November 4, 2022, and stars Manoj Pahwa and Sunny Kaushal in key roles.