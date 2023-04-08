Janhvi Kapoor Gracefully Averts Tripping In A Cut-Out Gown, Netizens Ask 'Why This Extra Trail' - Watch

New Delhi: The gen-Z star Janhvi Kapoor walked the red carpet on Friday for Pinkvilla Style Icon Awards 2023, joining the huge list of Bollywood stars including Kiara Advani, Disha Patani, Mouni Roy, Shriya Saran and Ananya Panday among many others. She wore a Gaurav Gupta creation in neon colour looking absolutely chic and classy in a cut-out statement number. However, she did have an awkward moment.

JANHVI KAPOOR ALMOST TRIPS IN A GOWN

Janhvi Kapoor almost averted tripping in the gown at the red carpet just as she was walking towards the photo-op area. The long trail behind her dress got entangled but she managed it pretty well and soon she got help from team members in adjusting the flare of the trail. But, nothing really escapes from viewers' eyes who are constantly checking out videos on social media.

After celeb pap Viral Bhayani posted the video on Instagram, netizens commented on how Janhvi handled the situation well and some also commented on the purpose of such a long trail of cloth behind. One user wrote: She was about to trip but handled the situation gracefully truly an icon! Another person said: Ye extra kapda kyu Diya jata hai.

WHO IS JANHVI KAPOOR DATING?

Janhvi Kapoor is these days rumoured to be dating Shikhar Pahariya but the two have not really spoken about their relationship in public. Shikhar is the grandson of former Maharashtra chief minister Sushil Kumar Shinde.

On the work front, Janhvi Kapoor has director Nitesh Tiwari`s film Bawaal alongside Varun Dhawan. She will also feature in a sports drama film Mr and Mrs Maahi opposite Rajkummar Rao.

Recently, she began shooting for their upcoming film NTR 30 in which she will be seen opposite RRR actor Jr NTR.