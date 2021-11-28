हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Janhvi Kapoor

Janhvi Kapoor joins 'Pooja, what is this behaviour' viral meme, Arjun says actress needs 'help'

Janhvi Kapoor has now shared a hilarious video of herself, recreating a popular moment from the Bigg Boss season 5 where she acted like one of the ex-contestants Pooja Misra on her popular dialogue 'Pooja, what is this behaviour?'. 

Janhvi Kapoor joins &#039;Pooja, what is this behaviour&#039; viral meme, Arjun says actress needs &#039;help&#039;
Pic Courtesy: Instagram

New Delhi: Bollywood actress Janhvi Kapoor has shared a hilarious video, where she is seen recreating 'Bigg Boss 5' contestant Pooja Misra's popular 'Pooja, what is this behaviour?' moment from the controversial reality show with her make-up artist Riviera Lynn.

Janhvi took to Instagram, where she shared the video. In the clip, the actress re-enacted the entire scene, which originally was a fight between contestants Shonali Nagrani and Pooja in 'Bigg Boss'.

 

The clip shows Janhvi, who is dressed in a blue top paired with white shorts, kicking an object which hits Lynn.

Lynn then mouths the line: "Pooja, what is this behaviour?" Janhvi, who essays Pooja's role, replies that she kicked it by mistake.

Janhvi captioned the video: "Do you guys think I need help."

To which, her actor-brother Arjun Kapoor replied: "YES."

Janhvi's cousin Shanaya Kapoor said "'m praying for u."

On the work front, Janhvi will be seen in films 'Good Luck Jerry', 'Mr and Mrs Mahi' and 'Dostana 2'.

Tags:
Janhvi Kapoorviral memeBigg Boss 5ex-contestantPooja MisraPooja what is this behaviour momenthilarious moment
