हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Janhvi Kapoor

Janhvi Kapoor on how she once escaped the paparazzi

Bollywood actress Janhvi Kapoor and her best friend Namrata Purohit shared how they once escaped from the paparazzi and the ensuing car chase situation made it feel like a real like 'Fast and Furious' moment.

Janhvi Kapoor on how she once escaped the paparazzi
Pic Courtesy: Instagram

New Delhi: Bollywood actress Janhvi Kapoor and her best friend Namrata Purohit shared how they once escaped from the paparazzi and the ensuing car chase situation made it feel like a real like 'Fast and Furious' moment.

 

Sharing a story of Janhvi hiding from the paparazzi, her close friend Namrata Purohit said, "There was this one time, for some reason she didn't want to get clicked at the gym. So, she told me 'Namo, you have to help me, they can't see me, they can't click me whatever.' So, we sent her car outside. I felt like a horrible person because those guys outside are actually sweet guys. But it was just like a situation that she needed to get out of that day. So, her car went the other way and the paps followed her, then she jumped into my car and we had gotten out and then we had like this whole chase going on. I felt like I was in a 'Fast and Furious' movie."

Janhvi added, "Because I wasn't supposed to be at the gym, I was supposed to be home, tired and sad. They were literally chasing us on bikes, and we were going around in her car and we had to stop at some dingy location and then I had to get back into my car. You know the amount of times I have hidden in the trunk of my car? So many times! There's always a blanket in my car. There's always a blanket every time I am at a place I am not supposed to be at or with someone I am not supposed to be with."

The actress will be seen in the upcoming food show 'Star vs Food Season 2' where she tried her hand at cooking Korean food. The show releases on September 9 on discovery+.

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
Janhvi Kapoorbest friend Namrata PurohitStar vs Food Season 2Korean foodpaparazziFast and Furious moment
Next
Story

There was never an assault: Harvey Weinstein denies accusations by Angelina Jolie

Must Watch

PT2M5S

The talks of 11 farmer leaders with the Karnal Administration remained inconclusive, farmers get adamant