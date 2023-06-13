Janhvi Kapoor Parties Hard With Khushi Kapoor, Rumoured Beau Shikhar Pahariya, Orry - See Pics

NEW DELHI: Boney Kapoor and late actor Sridevi's daughters Janhvi Kapoor and Khushi Kapoor are one of the popular star kids in the tinsel villa. The Kapoor sisters are known to be social butterflies and often step out in Mumbai to chill out with their closed friends and buddies. Monday night was no different as both Janhvi and Khushi had a blast together at a party where they were a joined in by a bunch of people, including everyone's fav Orhan Awatramani aka Orry and Janhvi's rumoured boyfriend Shikhar Pahariya.

Orry took to Instagram and shared several photos from the party last night where they were seen having a fun time together. The Kapoor sisters twinned in the shades of black and posed for some adorable clicks while partying it out. However, some of the photos shared by Orry on Instagram appear to be throwback pictures. In one of the clicks, Janhvi is seen dressed up in a brown oversized outfit, Khushi looks glamorous in a sleeveless black body-hugging dress.

One picture shows Janhvi and Khushi sharing a tight hug, while another one shows the sisters posing with their friend Orry.



On the work front, Janhvi Kapoor has director Nitesh Tiwari's film 'Bawaal' alongside Varun Dhawan. She will also feature in a sports drama film 'Mr and Mrs Maahi' opposite Rajkummar Rao. Recently, she began shooting for their upcoming film 'NTR 30' in which she will be seen opposite RRR actor Jr NTR.

She will also share screen space with Gulshan Devaiah and Roshan Mathew in a new thriller titled 'Ulajh', the first picture look of which was dropped a few days back.

Janhvi Kapoor's Love Life

Janhvi Kapoor is these days rumoured to be dating Shikhar Pahariya but the two have not really spoken about their relationship in public. Shikhar is the grandson of former Maharashtra Chief Minister Sushil Kumar Shinde. The duo have often been spotted together at various events, parties and airport.

Their social media PDA is also noticed by fans on and off.