Janhvi Kapoor Praises Nayanthara As A ‘Strong Woman’ Amid Ongoing Feud With Dhanush

Janhvi Kapoor has openly expressed her admiration for actress Nayanthara, calling her a "strong woman" in a recent Instagram story. Sharing Netflix's post about the documentary 'Nayanthara: Beyond the Fairytale,' Janhvi wrote, "Nothing more inspiring than watching a strong woman be a strong woman," followed by a red heart emoji.

The documentary, which premiered on Netflix on November 18, explores Nayanthara’s journey, highlighting pivotal moments in her career and personal life, including her romance with director Vignesh Shivan, which began during the filming of 'Naanum Rowdy Dhaan.'

Janhvi’s praise comes against the backdrop of a public feud between Nayanthara and Dhanush. On November 16, Nayanthara shared an open letter on Instagram, addressing grievances and criticizing Dhanush's alleged unprofessional behavior.

In her letter, the 'Jawan' actress accused Dhanush of envying self-made actors and referred to him as a "tyrant" and "small-hearted person." She alleged that he bore a personal grudge against her and her partner, Vignesh Shivan.

One of the key points of contention is Dhanush's legal notice demanding Rs 10 crores in damages over a mere three seconds of footage used in the 'Beyond the Fairytale' documentary. Nayanthara expressed shock, claiming the footage was from her personal devices and already available on social media.

Her letter included sharp remarks about Dhanush's public persona, stating, "I wish you were half the person you portray to be on stage in audio launches in front of your innocent fans." She called on him to "remove the mask" and end his pretenses.

The feud has prompted support for Nayanthara from several actresses, including Shruti Haasan, Aishwarya Rajesh, Aishwarya Lekshmi, Nazriya Fahadh, Anupama Parameswaran, and Parvathy Thiruvothu, who have rallied behind her in solidarity.

As 'Nayanthara: Beyond the Fairytale' continues to stream on Netflix, the documentary not only sheds light on the actress’s inspiring journey but also highlights the complexities of industry dynamics and relationships.