Janhvi Kapoor Spells Glam In New Pictures, Drops Stunning 'Post Pack Up Potraits'

New Delhi: Janhvi Kapoor is one of the top actresses in the industry today. She rules millions of hearts with her performance as well as her strong fashion game. The actress slays no matter what she wears and is surely a true blue fashionista. From her gym looks to red carpet ensembles, she has aced all the outfits with utmost grace. On Saturday, she dropped a series of her 'post pack up portraits' and these have taken over the internet.

The 'Bawaal' actress looked all things dreamy in her messy hair look and well-defined eyes. With a no-makeup look, Janhvi struck her poses with utmost perfection. She donned a light green hooked top, which accentuated her curves. In the caution, she wrote, "post pack up portraits of a dreamer."

Fans flooded the comment section with heart-eye and fire emojis. "So pretty eyes," one commented, "Wow so beautiful," wrote another. A third one read, "GODDESSS" "You are the dream we all have," wrote another one.

Janhvi enjoys a massive fan following online as well as offline. Her stunning posts, pictures and videos take over the internet within an hour.

On the work front, the actress was last seen in 'Bawaal' with Varun Dhawan. She also has 'Mr and Mrs Mahi' with Rajkummar Rao. Recently, she began shooting for their upcoming film NTR 30 in which she will be seen opposite RRR actor Jr NTR.

She also has 'Ulajh' in the pipeline which is directed by National Award winner Sudhanshu Saria, the patriotic thriller film also stars Gulshan Devaiah and Roshan Mathew in the lead roles.