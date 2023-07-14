Janhvi Kapoor Spotted At Mumbai Airport, Actor Has Mom Sridevi's Pic As Her Phone Wallpaper

New Delhi: Returning from Dubai, Actors Varun Dhawan and Janhvi Kapoor were spotted at the Mumbai Airport. The duo has been busy promoting the film 'Bawaal'.



Looking sassy in casual clothing, both the actors were seen interacting with the paparazzi while exiting from the airport. Amid the predictable hustle, Janhvi's phone wallpaper grabbed quite a few eyeballs.

The wallpaper is an old picture of the Late veteran actress Sridevi, Jahnvi Kapoor's mother. In the picture, little Jhanvi is sitting in her mother's lap and Sridevi looks glorious in a saree.

'Bawaal' is all set to release on Amazon Prime Video on July 21. The makers have released the second song from the film titled 'Dil Se Dil Tak'.