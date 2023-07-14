trendingNow,recommendedStoriesenglish2635521
Janhvi Kapoor Spotted At Mumbai Airport, Actor Has Mom Sridevi's Pic As Her Phone Wallpaper

Her phone wallpaper is a throwback picture of little Janhvi sitting in her mother's lap. 

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Jul 14, 2023, 05:28 PM IST
  • Janhvi's wallpaper is an old picture of the actress with her late mother Sridevi
  • Varun and Jahnvi are returning from Dubai after international promotions of 'Bawaal'
  • 'Bawaal' is all set to release on Amazon Prime Video on July 21

Janhvi Kapoor Spotted At Mumbai Airport, Actor Has Mom Sridevi's Pic As Her Phone Wallpaper Pic Courtesy: Instagram

New Delhi: Returning from Dubai, Actors Varun Dhawan and Janhvi Kapoor were spotted at the Mumbai Airport. The duo has been busy promoting the film 'Bawaal'. 

Looking sassy in casual clothing, both the actors were seen interacting with the paparazzi while exiting from the airport. Amid the predictable hustle, Janhvi's phone wallpaper grabbed quite a few eyeballs. 

 
 

A post shared by Viral Bhayani (@viralbhayani)

The wallpaper is an old picture of the Late veteran actress Sridevi, Jahnvi Kapoor's mother. In the picture, little Jhanvi is sitting in her mother's lap and Sridevi looks glorious in a saree.

'Bawaal' is all set to release on Amazon Prime Video on July 21. The makers have released the second song from the film titled 'Dil Se Dil Tak'.

 

