Janhvi Kapoor spotted outside gym and her outfit has our attention—Pics

New Delhi: Bollywood actress Janhvi Kapoor is a fitness freak and is often spotted outside her gym. The actress is usually seen wearing shorts and a t-shirt but this time she chose to experiment with her attire and absolutely nailed her gym look!

In a crop top paired with matching high waist jeggings, Janvhi gives major wardrobe goals.

Check out her pics here:

(Image Courtesy: Yogen Shah)

The gorgeous Janhvi is also an avid social media user and has a huge fan base. She has over 3.6 million followers on Instagram and her pics and videos go viral in no time.

She made her debut with Karan Johar's 'Dhadak' last year and received a warm welcome in the film industry. The film was directed by Shashank Khaitan and also starred Shahid Kapoor's brother, Ishaan Khatter.

Janhvi has been roped in for K Jo's 'Takht'. The historical drama is touted to be one of the biggest releases of 2020 and the shoot will start this year.

'Takht' also stars Ranveer Singh, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Vicky Kaushal, Alia Bhatt, Anil Kapoor and Bhumi Pednekar.

Apart from 'Takht', she also has India's first female combat aviator Gunjan Saxena's biopic in her kitty.