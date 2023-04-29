Janhvi Kapoor Suffers Oops Moment Minutes Before Her Stage Act As Zip Of Her Gown Gets Ripped - Pics

New Delhi: The very stylish Gen-Z star Janhvi Kapoor performed at the 68th Filmfare Awards, which took place last night and guess what? The actress shared her fun Behind-The-Scenes (BTS) trivia with fans. Janhvi revealed how she managed to avert an oops moment when the zip of her gown got ripped minutes before her stage performance. Yes! You read that right.

JANHVI KAPOOR'S OOPS MOMENT

The actress took to Instagram and wrote: when the zip of your gown rips 5 minutes before the red carpet and 12 minutes before you have to perform on stage. She handled her wardrobe malfunction smartly not just once but twice. The actress shared two pictures from the glam night and how she managed the awkward situation.

Janhvi Kapoor is known for her bold fashion choices. Recently, she attended the red carpet at the GQ event in a halter mint green gown with a cut-out design by international fashion ace Marc Bouwer. She was styled by Priyanka Kapadia Badani. Janhvi also shared close-up pictures on her Instagram.

WHO IS JANHVI KAPOOR DATING?

Janhvi Kapoor is these days rumoured to be dating Shikhar Pahariya but the two have not really spoken about their relationship in public. Shikhar is the grandson of former Maharashtra chief minister Sushil Kumar Shinde.

On the work front, Janhvi Kapoor has director Nitesh Tiwari`s film Bawaal alongside Varun Dhawan. She will also feature in a sports drama film Mr and Mrs Maahi opposite Rajkummar Rao.

Recently, she began shooting for their upcoming film NTR 30 in which she will be seen opposite RRR actor Jr NTR.