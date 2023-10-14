Janhvi Kapoor Turns Showstopper In Bold Black Bustier And Bodycon Skirt, Fans Call Her 'Diva' - Watch

New Delhi: Janhvi Kapoor is one of the top actresses in our industry today. She often makes headlines for her films and social media posts. The actress often gets snapped by the paps on the streets of Mumbai with friends, sisters or even her rumoured boyfriend Shikhar Pahariya. Last night, she grabbed all the eyeballs for just the right reasons as she left jaws dropped with her breathtaking look at Lakme Fashion Week 2023.

The 'Dhadak' star turned showstopper for ace designer Amit Aggarwal in a structured bustier with a body-grazing skirt. She walked down the ramp like a diva pairing her look with party makeup. A swirl of paneled silver was wrapped over the bustier with a metallic finish and her kohl-rimmed eyes, wavy locks and dewy glam definitely elevated her glamorous look.

Fans flooded the comment section with heart-eye and fire emojis. One fan wrote, "She is a perfect one for being a model," "Wooow," wrote another. A third one commented, "Truly A Diva!"

On the work front, Janhvi will be seen headlining 'Ulajh', which is directed by National Award winner Sudhanshu Saria. The thriller film also stars Gulshan Devaiah and Roshan Mathew in the lead roles.

Excited to be a part of 'Ulajh', Janhvi earlier said, "When I was approached with the script of 'Ulajh', it instantly attracted me because as an actor, I am constantly looking for scripts that make me break out of my comfort zone and portraying a character based in the celebrated world of the Indian Foreign Services was just that. Just as the name of the film suggests, my character and the story have so many layers, emotions, and parameters, which is challenging and exciting at the same time. I am thrilled for the audience to see me in this new role envisioned by Sudhanshu, who has such a fresh approach towards dealing with this genre. I am also looking forward to working with such talented co-actors and a development studio like Junglee Pictures for the first time."

She will also be seen in the film 'Mr and Mrs Mahi' opposite RajKummar Rao.