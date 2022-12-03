topStoriesenglish
NewsLifestylePeople
JANHVI KAPOOR TIRUMALA TEMPLE

Janhvi Kapoor wears traditional neon green saree for her visit to Tirumala Temple, video shows her bowing down on the floor - Watch

Janvhi Kapoor viral video: The viral video shows the actress bowing down on the floor as she paid her respects and obeisance to Lord Venkateswara at Tirumala shrine. 

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Edited By: Ritika Handoo|Last Updated: Dec 03, 2022, 09:02 AM IST|Source: Bureau

Trending Photos

Janhvi Kapoor wears traditional neon green saree for her visit to Tirumala Temple, video shows her bowing down on the floor - Watch

New Delhi: Actress Janvhi Kapoor recently headed to Tirumala Temple for the divine darshan of Lord Sri Venkateswara. She visited the famous Tirupati temple with some of her friends and tried her best to evade the paps. Janhvi wore a traditional neon green saree and kept her hair half-tied. She was seen in a minimal makeup look and accessorized her outfit with small earrings. Janhvi offered her prayers during the VIP darshan timings, according to ANI. 

After her visit to the temple, the scholars in Ranganayakula mandapam offered Vedic blessings to her. The security officials made arrangements for the Gunjan Saxena actor and were seen guarding her during the visit. Janhvi frequently visits the famous Tirupathi temple, especially on the occasion of her mother and the late legendary actress Sridevi's birth anniversaries.

The viral video from the Temple premises, also shows the actress bowing down on the floor as she paid her respects and obeisance to Lord Venkateswara at Tirumala shrine. 

On the work front, Janhvi was recently seen in a survival thriller film Mili alongside Sunny Kaushal and Manoj Pahwa. The film was directed by Mathukutty Xavier. It was Janhvi's first professional collaboration with her producer father Boney Kapoor.

The film gathered decent responses from the audience. She will be next seen in an upcoming sports drama film Mr and Mrs Maahi opposite Rajkummar Rao. The official release date of the film is still awaited. Apart from that, she also has a social drama film Bawaal alongside Varun Dhawan. Helmed by Nitesh Tiwari, the film is all set to hit the theatres on April 7, 2023. 

Live Tv

Janhvi Kapoor Tirumala TempleJanhvi KapoorJanhvi Kapoor Tirupati TempleJanhvi Kapoor newsjanhvi kapoor picssridevi daughterLord Sri Venkateswara

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: Online 'Investigation' of 'Cyber ​​Terrorist Attack'
DNA Video
DNA: When poisonous gas leaked in Bhopal in 1984
DNA Video
DNA: Who is the 'mastermind' of anti-Brahmin slogans in JNU?
DNA Video
DNA: Analysis of Goldy Brar's detention
DNA Video
DNA: Allahabad HC official suspended for taking bribe using QR code
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: How does Musk's 'brain chip' work?
DNA Video
DNA: Digital currency or magic wand!
DNA Video
DNA: Why was the administration shaken by the death of a rat?
DNA Video
DNA: Bihar's 'Bloody war' of sand and supremacy
DNA Video
DNA: The shocking video of 'Atithi Devo Bhava'