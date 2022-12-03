Janhvi Kapoor wears traditional neon green saree for her visit to Tirumala Temple, video shows her bowing down on the floor - Watch

New Delhi: Actress Janvhi Kapoor recently headed to Tirumala Temple for the divine darshan of Lord Sri Venkateswara. She visited the famous Tirupati temple with some of her friends and tried her best to evade the paps. Janhvi wore a traditional neon green saree and kept her hair half-tied. She was seen in a minimal makeup look and accessorized her outfit with small earrings. Janhvi offered her prayers during the VIP darshan timings, according to ANI.

After her visit to the temple, the scholars in Ranganayakula mandapam offered Vedic blessings to her. The security officials made arrangements for the Gunjan Saxena actor and were seen guarding her during the visit. Janhvi frequently visits the famous Tirupathi temple, especially on the occasion of her mother and the late legendary actress Sridevi's birth anniversaries.

The viral video from the Temple premises, also shows the actress bowing down on the floor as she paid her respects and obeisance to Lord Venkateswara at Tirumala shrine.

On the work front, Janhvi was recently seen in a survival thriller film Mili alongside Sunny Kaushal and Manoj Pahwa. The film was directed by Mathukutty Xavier. It was Janhvi's first professional collaboration with her producer father Boney Kapoor.

The film gathered decent responses from the audience. She will be next seen in an upcoming sports drama film Mr and Mrs Maahi opposite Rajkummar Rao. The official release date of the film is still awaited. Apart from that, she also has a social drama film Bawaal alongside Varun Dhawan. Helmed by Nitesh Tiwari, the film is all set to hit the theatres on April 7, 2023.