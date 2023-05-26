topStoriesenglish2613952
Janhvi Kapoor's Clicks From Her Tropical Getaway Will Make You Wanna Go On A Trip Right Away, Check Them Out

On Thursday, she took to Instagram and shared pictures in which she is seen striking poses amidst azure blue waters. However, she did not disclose the location.

New Delhi: Seems like actor Janvi Kapoor is currently vacationing at a scenic location. On Thursday, she took to Instagram and shared pictures in which she is seen striking poses amidst azure blue waters. However, she did not disclose the location.

Janhvi looked beautiful in a white shirt as she flaunted her no-makeup look. Janhvi's pictures garnered several likes and comments from the netizens. "Beautiful," a social media user commented. "How adorable," another one wrote.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Janhvi will be seen sharing screen space with RajKummar Rao in a sports drama 'Mr and Mrs Mahi'. She recently finished the shoot for the film. After wrapping up the project, she penned a lengthy note expressing gratitude to the team.

Taking to Instagram, Janhvi wrote, "2 years since I first picked up my bat. And now we've finally wrapped #MrandMrsMahi.. I thought I'd wake up today feeling lighter and relieved because we all gave more to this film than we thought was even possible. But I feel kind of empty. Like a blank canvas. I feel like we've been to war and back, and I saw so many heroes in action. @vikrant_yeligeti @abhisheknayar we would have been lost without you'll. And i would have definitely collapsed on day 1 only @manushnandandop sir you carried us on your shoulders and made sure we reached the finish line. @anaygoswamy for making every battle look like a beautiful painting. Our entire AD team!!!! Lead by @deepu_sharma_ @sankyluthra you guys are the real heroes. You'll never gave up, and never stepped down in moments of adversity, you'll rose to every occasion. Fought every battle."

She is all set to mark her Telugu debut opposite NTR Jr in 'Devara'. She will also share screen space with Gulshan Devaiah and Roshan Mathew in a new thriller titled 'Ulajh'.

