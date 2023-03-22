Janhvi Kapoor's Glam Selfie Blast On Instagram Is Nothing Less Than a Photo Feast For Eyes

New Delhi: The generation next actress Janhvi Kapoor sure knows how to keep her Insta game on top. After a brief lull, she is back to the social media handle, sending fans into a tizzy and how. After sharing her drop-dead gorgeous look in a long black bodycon dress, now is the time for some selfies. And we bet you are not gonna complain!

Janhvi Kapoor captioned her post: It was a good day for selfiezzzz. Her selfie blast is sure a treat for the eyes. Many of her celeb friends including celebrity hairstylist Amit Thakur, Orry aka Orhan Awatramani and ace designer Falguni Peacock dropped comments on her timeline.

The stunner is rumoured to be dating Shikhar Pahariya. The duo have been making quite a few public appearances together, giving major hints at them being a couple. However, the actress has not made any official statement on it as yet. Shikhar Pahariya is the grandson of Sushilkumar Shinde, the former Chief Minister of Maharashtra.

On the work front, Janhvi Kapoor has 'Bawaal' with Varun Dhawan which will open in theatres on October 6, 2023. She also has 'Mr and Mrs Mahi' with Rajkummar Rao. The actress was last seen in 'Good Luck Jerry' and 'Mili' which was an official Hindi remake of the critically-acclaimed Malayalam film 'Helen.'