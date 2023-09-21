New Delhi: Janhvi Kapoor is one of the top actresses in the industry today. She rules millions of hearts with her performance as well as her strong fashion game. The actress slays no matter what she wears and is surely a true blue fashionista. From her gym looks to red carpet ensembles, she has aced all the outfits with utmost grace. On Thursday, Janhvi dropped a new series of pictures on Instagram and these have taken the internet by storm.

The 'Bawaal' actress can be seen posing in a blue bodycon dress and fans are gasping for breath. Janhvi looks absolutely stunning in the little blue dress and fans are dropping heart-eye and fire emojis in the comment section. Janhvi's dress has a highlight, the halter neck dress has a silver star on the neck, she opted for a loud makeup look, pink nail colour and silver heels. The actress left her locks open and her stunning look has taken over the internet.

Fans flooded the comment section with fire and heart-eye emojis. Also, her celeb pals dropped comments on the picture. Shanaya Kapoor commented, "Wow," "Stunnah," Rhea Kapoor wrote. A fan wrote, "Stop it stop it stop it!" "Hottest Of All," commented another one.

Janhvi enjoys a massive fan following online as well as offline. Her stunning posts, pictures and videos take over the internet within an hour.

On the film front, the actress was last seen in 'Bawaal' with Varun Dhawan. She also has 'Mr and Mrs Mahi' with Rajkummar Rao. Recently, she began shooting for their upcoming film NTR 30 in which she will be seen opposite RRR actor Jr NTR.

She also has 'Ulajh' in the pipeline which is directed by National Award winner Sudhanshu Saria, the patriotic thriller film also stars Gulshan Devaiah and Roshan Mathew in the lead roles.