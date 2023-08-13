New Delhi: Actress Janhvi Kapoor on Sunday remembered her mother and late Bollywood icon Sridevi on her 60th birth anniversary, calling her the most special woman, and the reason that they keep going.

Taking to Instagram, Janhvi shared a throwback black and white photo of Sridevi from the sets of a movie.

Along with the picture, she wrote a heartfelt note: “Happy birthday Mumma. I know this was one of your favourite places to be, on a film set with your mumma. And today as I'm on a set on your birthday I wish more than ever I had you with me like this, so we could convince everyone it was actually your 35th and not 60th birthday.”

Janhvi added: “And you could tell me if I'm myself pushing hard enough or not. And I could see in your eyes if I was making you proud. I know you'd be happy seeing us try, in your memory. Every day. I love you, you are the most special woman on this planet. And I know you're with us still. You're the reason we keep going… hope you're having lots of payasam and ice creams and caramel custards today."



The post was liked by Sara Ali Khan, Ananya Panday, Rajkummar Rao, and Ayushmann Khurrana, among many others.

Shanaya Kapoor commented “Love You”, while fashion designer Manish Malhotra dropped several red heart emojis.

Tanisha Santoshi said, “The best person ever love you so much."



Earlier in the day, Sridevi’s husband and filmmaker Boney Kapoor had shared throwback photos of him with his late wife on Instagram, and captioned the post simply with "Happy Birthday" and many heart emojis.

Sridevi's young daughter Khushi, who will be seen in the upcoming film 'Archies', wrote "Happy Birthday Mama" with a white emoji.



Google Calendars also paid tribute to the actress, celebrating her legacy with an artsy doodle.

Sridevi passed away in 2018 as a result of cardiac arrest at the age of 54.



Meanwhile, on the work front, Janhvi was last seen in ‘Bawaal’ alongside Varun Dhawan. She now has ‘Mr and Mrs Mahi’, ‘Devara’ and ‘Ulajh’ in her kitty.