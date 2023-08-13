trendingNow,recommendedStoriesenglish2648679
NewsLifestylePeople
JANHVI KAPOOR

Janhvi Kapoor's Post On Mom Sridevi's Birth Anniversary Will Melt Your Heart

Taking to Instagram, Janhvi shared a throwback black and white photo of Sridevi from the sets of a movie.

Last Updated: Aug 13, 2023, 08:12 PM IST|Source: IANS

Trending Photos

Janhvi Kapoor's Post On Mom Sridevi's Birth Anniversary Will Melt Your Heart Pic Courtesy: Instagram

New Delhi: Actress Janhvi Kapoor on Sunday remembered her mother and late Bollywood icon Sridevi on her 60th birth anniversary, calling her the most special woman, and the reason that they keep going.

Taking to Instagram, Janhvi shared a throwback black and white photo of Sridevi from the sets of a movie.

Along with the picture, she wrote a heartfelt note: “Happy birthday Mumma. I know this was one of your favourite places to be, on a film set with your mumma. And today as I'm on a set on your birthday I wish more than ever I had you with me like this, so we could convince everyone it was actually your 35th and not 60th birthday.”

Janhvi added: “And you could tell me if I'm myself pushing hard enough or not. And I could see in your eyes if I was making you proud. I know you'd be happy seeing us try, in your memory. Every day. I love you, you are the most special woman on this planet. And I know you're with us still. You're the reason we keep going… hope you're having lots of payasam and ice creams and caramel custards today."
 
The post was liked by Sara Ali Khan, Ananya Panday, Rajkummar Rao, and Ayushmann Khurrana, among many others.

Shanaya Kapoor commented “Love You”, while fashion designer Manish Malhotra dropped several red heart emojis.

Tanisha Santoshi said, “The best person ever love you so much."
 
Earlier in the day, Sridevi’s husband and filmmaker Boney Kapoor had shared throwback photos of him with his late wife on Instagram, and captioned the post simply with "Happy Birthday" and many heart emojis.

Sridevi's young daughter Khushi, who will be seen in the upcoming film 'Archies', wrote "Happy Birthday Mama" with a white emoji.
 
Google Calendars also paid tribute to the actress, celebrating her legacy with an artsy doodle.

Sridevi passed away in 2018 as a result of cardiac arrest at the age of 54.
 
Meanwhile, on the work front, Janhvi was last seen in ‘Bawaal’ alongside Varun Dhawan. She now has ‘Mr and Mrs Mahi’, ‘Devara’ and ‘Ulajh’ in her kitty. 

Live Tv

Trending news

DNA Video
Nuh Mewat Inside Story: DNA test of miscreants' 'police' proof planning
DNA Video
DNA: Fidel Castro attacks Cuban army barracks
DNA Video
DNA: When the world's first Test Tube Baby was born in 1978
DNA Video
DNA: 'Gita' insulted in the name of 'Creative Freedom'?
DNA Video
DNA: 13.5 crore Indians pulled out of poverty!
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: 'Anti-India gang' active in America
DNA Video
DNA: Shehbaz's insult in front of 'Xi Jinping'
DNA Video
DNA: Inside story of uncle getting 'betrayed' by 'nephew'
DNA Video
DNA: High demand for Made In India doctors abroad
DNA Video
DNA: Unique experiment to generate electricity from the wind of the train