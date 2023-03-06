Janhvi Kapoor's Rumoured Boyfriend Shikhar Pahariya Shares Romantic Photo With Birthday Girl, Holds Her Close

NEW DELHI: Actor Janhvi Kapoor turned a year older on Monday (March 6) and on this special day, her friends and close ones have taken over the social media by storm by dropping adorable wishes and messages to make her day special. Janhvi's friend and rumoured boyfriend Shikhar Pahariya, who is believed to be dating the actor for several months now, also took to social media and shared a mushy photo with the actor. The photo is believed to be clicked during their recent trip to the Maldives and shows the duo enjoying the scenic beauty under the moonlight together.

Shikhar is also seen holding Janhvi close to him in the photo.Along with the black and white pic, Shikhar shared a note writing, "Happy birthday" followed by a red heart emoji.



Earlier in the day, Janhvi's step-brother Arjun Kapoor also penned down a special message for the 'Dhadak' actor on her 26th birthday. Taking to Instagram, Arjun shared a boomerang video featuring himself along with the birthday girl in the vanity van.

https://www.instagram.com/p/CpcGtcPooRz/

Sharing the video, he wrote, "Stay mad, stay happy & stay the way you are...Happy birthday to one of the hardest working people I know...Trust me it will all fall into place eventually just enjoy the ride & worry less about everything this year..." He also shared a picture of Janhvi doing a yoga pose and captioned it, "Happy birthday mad child!!! Keep calm and stay focused."

Arjun's rumoured girlfriend Malaika Arora extended the birthday wishes and wrote, "Happy birthday dear @janhvikapoor."

Janhvi also received an adorable birthday wish from her sister Khushi Kapoor. Sharing the collage, she wrote, "Happy Birthday to my forever partner. I love you the most."



Janhvi was last seen in OTT released 'Mili', which marked her first professional collaboration with her father Boney Kapoor. Helmed by Mathukutty Xavier, the film also stars Sunny Kaushal and Manoj Pahwa in the lead roles. 'Mili', a survivor-thriller film, is a remake of the 2019 Malayalam movie 'Helen'. Said to be based on true events, the film traces the struggles of Janhvi as Mili, who races against time to stay alive inside a freezer.

She will next be seen in director Nitesh Tiwari's film 'Bawaal' alongside Varun Dhawan. The film was earlier supposed to release on April 7, 2023. However, due to the impending VFX and technical requirements, the makers decided to push the release date.

"VARUN DHAWAN - JANHVI KAPOOR: `BAWAAL` SHIFTS AHEAD... #Bawaal - which reunites producer #SajidNadiadwala and director #NiteshTiwari after #Chhichhore - won`t release on 7 April 2023... Reason: VFX and technical requirements... Stars #VarunDhawan and #JanhviKapoor," trade analyst Taran Adarsh recently revealed.

Janhvi also has a sports drama film 'Mr and Mrs Maahi' opposite Rajkummar Rao. The official release date of the film is still awaited.