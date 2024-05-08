New Delhi: The very hot and happening Bollywood babe Janhvi Kapoor's Instagram game is always on point. Recently, she posted some photos with a caption: 'In the garden of Eden…' and fans can't be happier. Dressed in a sheer golden dress, Janhvi set the gram on fire.

The photoshoot looked dream-like with Janhvi Kapoor posing in various avatars. Her golden gown and metallic makeup with head accessory added the glam quotient. Many fans commented on her pictures Take a look here:

One fan wrote: Sridevi Hema Malini level, another one said: Caption should be Bijali girane mein hu aayee

A few days back, the actress hogged attention for wearing a necklace chain with Shikhar Pahariya's nickname on it (Shiku). The duo are allegedly dating and this gesture certainly cements the rumour further. Shikhar Pahariya is the grandson of Sushilkumar Shinde, the former Chief Minister of Maharashtra.

Reportedly, Janhvi and Shikhar have known each other for long and were dating back in time after they called it quits.

On the work front, the actress was last seen in 'Bawaal' with Varun Dhawan. She also has 'Mr and Mrs Mahi' with Rajkummar Rao. Recently, she began shooting for their upcoming film NTR 30 in which she will be seen opposite RRR actor Jr NTR.

She also has 'Ulajh' in the pipeline which National Award winner Sudhanshu Saria directs, the patriotic thriller film also stars Gulshan Devaiah and Roshan Mathew in the lead roles. It also stars Rajesh Tailang, Meiyang Chang, Sachin Khedekar, Rajendra Gupta and Jitendra Joshi in pivotal roles.