NEW DELHI: Janmashtami is celebrated every year to commemorate the birth of Lord Krishna, the divinity who represents playfulness and innocence. As per the Hindu calendar, Lord Krishna, an avatar of Lord Vishnu, was born on the eighth day of the month of Bhadra. The day mostly falls in the months of August or September as per the Western calendar.

The festival of Janamashtami is celebrated by offering prayers to Lord Krishna, with beautifully decorated swings, dance and music performances, and the Dahi Handi competition. This year, the Krishna Janmashtami will be celebrated on August 19, 2022, and on the occasion, several Bollywood actors took to social media and greeted their fans and loved ones with beautiful posts.

Amitabh Bachchan shared an old clip from one of his old films where he could be seen breaking a Dahi handi. Sharing the clip, he wrote, "Aala Re Aala Govinda Aala."

Veteran actress and Bollywood's everygreen diva Hema Malini wished her fans and posted a photo of Lord Krishna on Instagram with the caption, "It is that festival tonite which we all look fwd to with joy & enthusiasm. Yes! It is Shri Krishna Janmashtami, which celebrates the birth of the Lord who came to earth to annihilate all evil His Bhagvat Gita is acknowledged as the best treatise on how to live an honorable life."

Shilpa Shetty shared a photo of Lord Krishna childhood avatar and wrote, "Happy Janmashtami. May all your wishes come true and may Nand Gopal shower his blessings on you and your loved ones."

Vivek Agnihotri tweeted, "Krishna is not restricted to Hindu society. Krishna doesn’t address only believers. He addresses life and cosmos. If today’s world needs any global leader who can lead us out of crisis and to a world of love, harmony, peace and growth, it’s only Krishna. End. #HappyJanmashtami."

