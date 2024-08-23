Janmashtami 2024: 5 Timeless Lessons From Lord Krishna On Life And Success

New Delhi: Lord Krishna, revered as the eighth avatar of Vishnu, stands as one of the most esteemed avatars in Hinduism. His profound teachings have not only shaped spiritual understanding but have also offered timeless guidance on life and success. Through his divine counsel, Lord Krishna has illuminated the path of devotion, dharma, and the true nature of existence.

Lord Krishna's insights continue to resonate across generations. His teachings, delivered during the epic battle of the Mahabharata, remain deeply relevant today.

This Janmashtami, take a moment to reflect on seven key lessons from Krishna's timeless wisdom. Let us remember and embrace these lessons as we celebrate the divine essence of Lord Krishna.

1) “Whatever happened was good. What’s happening is going well. Whatever will happen will also be good. Do not worry about the future. Live in the present.” – Lord Krishna

2) ”For one who has conquered his mind, a mind is best of friends, but for one who has failed to do so, a mind is the greatest enemy.” – Lord Krishna

3) “Happiness is a state of mind that has nothing to do with the external world.” – Lord Krishna

4) Your right is to perform your duties only, but never to its fruits. Let not the fruits of action be your motive, nor let your attachment be to inaction. -Lord Krishna

5) “Among all kinds of killers, time is the ultimate because time kills everything.” – Lord Krishna

6) “The mind is fickle. It won’t obey you every time the mind misbehaves, use your discretionary intellect to bring it back to the equanimous position.” – Lord Krishna

7) “You came here empty handed, and you will leave empty handed. What is yours today belonged to someone else yesterday, and will belong to someone else tomorrow” -Lord Krishna