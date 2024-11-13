Jawan Actress Ridhi Dogra Checked If She Is Legally Allowed To Work With Pakistani Actor Fawad Khan

Mumbai: Fawad Khan is all set to make a comeback in Bollywood after the ban on Pakistani actors has been lifted. The actor will be seen sharing the screen with Jawan actress Ridhi Dogra. Talking about working with Fawad Khan in an interview with Siddharth Kannan, the actress was quizzed on working with Fawad in Abir Gulaal and if she had any reservations about working with him.

Ridhi said," Wherever a person hails from, I do not think there is division in art. Whenever we watch something, be it a play or a movie, we see only those characters. We don’t ponder what the person’s (the actor’s) name is or who all are there in their house. We don’t see all that; we don’t see nationality. So, that was what I thought upon deciding to work in the movie. The only thing I checked was if I was allowed to work with someone of the said nationality (Pakistani). And yes, our country and government give us permission. I did that homework. If that wasn’t the case, I wouldn’t have done the film.”

Fawad was last seen in Ae Dil Hai Mushkil, helmed by Karan Johar. Talking about Ridhi, she has been a popular actress on TV and has done several web series. She will be next seen in The Sabarmati Report along with Vikrant Massey.