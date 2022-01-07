Jawed Habib controversy: FIR filed against hairstylist for spitting on woman's hair

New Delhi: Fresh trouble mounts for renowned hairstylist Jawed Habib as FIR has been filed against him. The Muzaffarnagar Police official handle shared the details of the complaint in connection to the hairstylist 'spitting on woman's hair' controversy.

The FIR has been lodged under sections 355 (assault or criminal force with intent to dishonour person, otherwise than on grave provocation) and 504 (intentional insult with intent to provoke breach of the peace) of the Indian Penal Code, and relevant sections of the Epidemic Act.

सम्बन्धित प्रकरण में वादिया की तहरीर के आधार पर थाना मन्सूरपुर पर 01 नामजद अभियुक्त के विरूद्ध सुसंगत धाराओं में अभियोग पंजीकृत किया गया है, अग्रिम विधिक कार्यवाही प्रचलित है। — MUZAFFARNAGAR POLICE (@muzafarnagarpol) January 6, 2022

Jawed Habib courted controversy after allegedly spitting on a woman's hair during a seminar. Soon after the video went viral on social platforms, netizens blasted the hairstylist for his unceremonious act on stage.



Taking this into cognizance, the National Commission for Women also came in action and asked the Uttar Pradesh police to probe the veracity of a purported video that shows popular hairstylist Jawed Habib spitting on a woman's head while styling her hair.

This is Javed Habeeb... Spitting instead of using water... absolutely horrible pic.twitter.com/8s7xaE8qfO — Kungfu Pande (@pb3060) January 5, 2022

The incident took place at a workshop being conducted by Habib in Muzaffarnagar in Uttar Pradesh. The hairstylist, however, released a fresh video apologizing for his action.

"The commission has taken this incident very seriously and not only condemns this in strongest possible words but also seeks your urgent intervention in the matter to investigate the veracity of this viral video for immediate action as per law/procedure. This incident also attracts violation of guidelines issued by the Union home ministry under the Disaster Management Act, 2005, whereby spitting in public is a punishable offence in the wake of the Covid pandemic," the NCW said in a letter to the state police as per PTI.

"You are, therefore, required to immediately investigate the matter for appropriate action. The action taken/status report must be apprised to the commission at the earliest," it said.

Officials said the National Commission for Women (NCW) will also send a notice to the hairstylist for a hearing.