Jay Patel And Randeep Hooda Kick Off IFFI 2024 With 'Swatantra Veer Savarkar' Screening!

New Delhi: The 55th International Film Festival of India (IFFI) 2024 witnessed a stellar opening with the screening of the film 'Swatantra Veer Savarkar,' a historical drama which is directed by and starring Randeep Hooda in the titular role, the movie also features Jay Patel as Shyamji Krishna Varma, a revolutionary who played a pivotal role in India’s struggle for independence.

The film pays homage to one of India’s most intriguing freedom fighters, Vinayak Damodar Savarkar.

Actor Jay Patel opens up on being part of IFFI 2024, he said, "It was one of the best experiences since it was in India, my home ground. The warm reception and enthusiastic applause from the audience affirmed the film's impact and relevance," he shared, reflecting on the honor of representing the film on such a prestigious platform.

“The film is a tribute to our freedom struggle and the unsung heroes who sacrificed their lives to give us the freedom and smiles we enjoy today,” Patel further added.

The screening saw an overwhelming response from the audience, many of whom were deeply moved. Actor Jay Patel recalled, "When the movie ended, the audience erupted into applause. Many people expressed how moved they were, with some even saying they got goosebumps while watching this patriotic film."

Even the Chief Minister of Goa, who was seated next to actor Jay Patel during the screening, shared his admiration for the film.

The camaraderie between Jay Patel and Randeep Hooda, which has spanned over 17 years, added depth to their on-screen performances. Both actors share a passion for horse riding and a strong bond built on mutual respect and support. "Our friendship is thick and built on rock-solid support for one another," Patel said, describing how their personal connection mirrored the relationship between Shyamji Krishna Varma and Savarkar.

“Varma, a revolutionary and scholar, mentored many freedom fighters, including Savarkar. His residence, India House in London, became a hub for nationalist activities. It was almost like reliving history for us," Patel explained.

Hooda’s portrayal of Savarkar is already being hailed as one of his finest performances. His transformation into the role, both physically and emotionally, was complemented by Patel’s nuanced depiction of Varma, making their scenes together a highlight of the film.

Jay Patel shared, "The audience erupted into applause, and many expressed how much they learned about our history through the film.The freedom we enjoy today is because of the sacrifices of these heroes. We hope this film inspires people to learn more about our history and carry forward the legacy of these remarkable individuals."