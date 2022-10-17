Jaya Bachchan loses cool at paparazzi and says 'hope you fall', Navya Naveli fails to calm angry 'nani': VIRAL VIDEO

NEW DELHI: Veteran actress Jaya Bachchan recently attended a fashion event with her granddaughter Navya Naveli Nanda in Mumbai. We have often seen Jaya Bachchan losing her calm at paparazzi and this time too, it was no different. Jaya, who was seen walking at the venue along with Navya when a paparazzo stumbled while clicking their pictures. On seeing this, Jaya Bachchan says, 'serves you right'.



After a while, she added, "I hope you double up and fall." This does not end here as the veteran actress also asked the media persons about the organisation they belong to. After the photographers named their employers, Jaya said, "Yeh konse akbaar hain?" An uncomfortable Navya, who was walking alongside, was seen trying to calm down her angry grandmom, but failed as Jaya kept questioning the camerapersons.



Soon after the video was shared on Twitter, it didn't go well with the users.

Reacting to the video, a user wrote, "What is she always angry about!"



Another user wrote, "She shouldn't be give this much priority by media."



Another user wrote, "This is what Bollywood Bhaands like Jaya Bachchan think of normal people. What kind of senseless person would wish for people to fall harder and get injured?"



Recently, Navya Nanda shared a picture on her Instagram featuring her mom Shweta Bachchan and grandmother Jaya Bachchan. In the image, they are happily posing for the camera. Check out the post below:



Navya Nanda is the daughter of Shweta Bachchan and Nikhil Nanda. They are also parents to a son Agastya Nanda, who will be making his Bollywood debut with Zoya Akhtar's 'The Archies'. The film, which also stars Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan's daughter Suhana Khan and Boney Kapoor's daughter Khushi Kapoor.

On Amitabh Bachchan's 80th birthday, Jaya Bachchan and Abhishek Bachchan surprised the megastar by visiting him on the sets of quiz show 'Kaun Banega Crorepati'.



On the work front, Jaya Bachchan will be next seen in Karan Johar's 'Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani', co-starring Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh in lead roles.

