close

News WrapGet Handpicked Stories from our editors directly to your mailbox

हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Elections

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Channing Tatum

Jenna Dewan, Channing Tatum finalise their divorce

Actors Jenna Dewan and Channing Tatum are officially divorced.

Jenna Dewan, Channing Tatum finalise their divorce

Los Angeles: Actors Jenna Dewan and Channing Tatum are officially divorced.

The divorce of the former couple, who fell in love on the set of the 2006 film "Step Up" and mesmerised viewers with an epic "Lip Sync Battle" in 2016, was finalised this week, confirms eonline.com.

Dewan and Tatum, who share daughter Everly, 6, had announced their split in April 2018 after eight years of marriage.

The finalisation of their divorce comes weeks after Dewan and her new boyfriend, Broadway star Steve Kazee, announced that she is pregnant with their first child.

The two stepped out as a couple last November, a week after the actress filed for divorce from Tatum, who is reportedly dating Jessie J.

When Tatum filed for divorce in October 2018, both she and Tatum agreed to share a joint legal and physical custody of their daughter, who they have been co-parenting amid their separation.

No details about the final custody arrangements have been released.

Tags:
Channing TatumJenna Dewan
Next
Story

Shahid Kapoor preps up for 'Jersey' remake, shares video – Watch

Must Watch

PT30M19S

News 100: Watch top news stories of the day