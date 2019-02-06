हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Jenna Dewan to come out with her self-help book

On Instagram, the actor shared the cover of her book and said she is excited about it. 

Pic Courtesy: Instagram

Los Angeles: "Step Up" star Jenna Dewan will be releasing her own self-help book, titled "Gracefully You: How to Live Your Best Life Every Day".

The book will come out on October 22 this year and will explore life's challenges and how Dewan, who separated from her actor husband Channing Tatum last year, overcomes negativity.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, the book will feature photos along with Dewan's advice for happiness, physical health, mental health, motherhood, self-care, meditation, nutrition and friendship.

"It comes out in October, and it's all about learning to connect deeply and find happiness in every aspect of your life through all the ups and downs. 

"It'll be full of stories and photos from my life, as well as suggestions for home, health and relationships to help you live your best life... #GracefullyYou" she wrote in the caption.

Dewan and Tatum separated after eight years of marriage. The ex-couple have one daughter. 

 

Jenna Dewanself-help bookHollywoodGracefully You: How to Live Your Best Life Every DayChanning Tatum
