Jennifer Aniston called out on Twitter for dissing Marvel films

Los Angeles Jennifer Aniston is the latest A-list Hollywood figure who has taken a dig at the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

The "Friends" alum shared her two cents on the worldwide hit film franchise in an interview with Variety for its new Power of Women issue, reports aceshowbiz.com.

Aniston, 50, who has starred in blockbusters such as "Bruce Almighty", "Marley & Me" and "Horrible Bosses", was asked the reason why she decided to return to TV with Apple TV+'s "The Morning Show".

"It wasn't until the last couple of years when these streaming services were just sort of exploding with this amount of quality that I actually started to think, 'Wow, that's better than what I just did', " she said.

Stating that Marvel films are ruining moviegoing experience, she said: "And then you're seeing what's available out there and it's just diminishing and diminishing in terms of, it's big Marvel movies. Or things that I'm not just asked to do or really that interested in living in a green screen."

Aniston acknowledged that the movie business has "changed so much," and she misses the days of films starring Meg Ryan.

"I think we would so love to have the era of Meg Ryan come back," she shared.

After her interview was published and her remarks about MCU were highlighted in a number of articles, people have taken to Twitter to clap back at the actress. "Diminishing Cinema... did she ever go and watch her own movies... thats Diminishing," one user slammed Aniston's movies.

Another said her latest film "Murder Mystery", "Wasn't her last film a Netflix comedy with Adam Sandler?"

A Marvel fan said: "I'm sorry...how is she relevant to my movie experience? Sometimes I swear the people weighing in on things do so in order to not be forgotten."

A netizen wrote: "Don't blame superhero movies.. don't get mad we rather watch heroes on the big screen rather then another rom-com."

Another pointed out that Marvel movies are not the only pics playing in theaters.

Aniston has not responded to the backlash she has caused with her statements. Her comments on Marvel films came several days after Martin Scorsese drew similar outrage for dissing the popular superhero film franchise.