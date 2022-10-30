Jennifer Lopez oozes oomph in SIZZLING new pictures, actress poses in sensual lingerie

New Delhi: Jennifer Lopez is one of the most-loved celebs in Hollywood. She is an active social media user and has about 226 million followers on Instagram. The singer-actor stuns fans with new pictures almost every day and this time, her gorgeous clicks are making fans go nuts!

On Sunday morning, the gorgeous diva shared a set of pictures dressed in sexy lingerie and took the internet by storm. In the pics, JLo looked super hot as she donned a white robe over a set of lacy lingerie.

For the makeup, JLo donned slightly smoky eyes and went with a nude lip shade. The actress looked sensual and happy as she posed for the pictures from her bed. Taking the picture to Instagram, JLo wrote in the caption, '#SelfCare #HappyWeekend #TakingAMoment.'

Fans flooded the comment section with heart-eye and fire emojis. One wrote, "Love you. U look so beautiful bestie," another one added, "QUEEN." A third user commented, "Wow! it's amazing!"

JLo recently tied the knot with beau Ben Affleck in a private ceremony, hosted at the Oscar-winning actor`s 87-acre compound on Hampton Island Preserve in Georgia, following their intimate Las Vegas ceremony in July. Officiated by Jay Shetty, the main ceremony was held on the back lawn under a white framework filled with white flowers while the courtyard was covered with thousands of candles. Everyone in attendance at the main event wore white. The celebration also included a traditional Southern-inspired, family-style dinner on Friday.

Lopez and Affleck first began dating in July 2002 and got engaged that November. They later postponed their September 2003 wedding. They rekindled their relationship close to two decades later in 2021, with Lopez telling People, "It`s a beautiful outcome that this has happened in this way at this time in our lives where we can really appreciate and celebrate each other and respect each other."