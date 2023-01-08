Jiyo Pathaan: Shah Rukh Khan's new PIC from Dabboo Ratnani's collection makes netizens fall in love

Nw Delhi: Shah Rukh Khan's Pathaan is one of the most awaited films of the year. The actor has been creating a lot of buzz on social media ever since the film was announced and now, as the release date is almost there, fans cannot keep calm and are waiting to watch their favourite superstar back on the big screens after 5 years.

Celebrity photographer Dabboo Ratnani shared a picture of Shah Rukh Khan, sending the netizens into a frenzy. The click is from one of their throwback photoshoots and SRK looks as impressive as possible. The actor can be seen in a casual t-shirt paired with a green jacket and denim jeans.

Fans flooded the comment section with heart-eye and love emojis. One of the users wrote, 'A beautiful man inside-out #SRK, jiyo Pathaan,' while another one added, 'Aur kitne pics chupake rakhe ho,saare post karo na,' another fan also opined that SRK's popularity will never go down.

The 'Badshaah' actor recently made headlines for his wonderful gesture. His NGO donated an undisclosed money to the Delhi hit-and-run case's victim's mother. Meer Foundation has donated money to help Anjali's mom to provide adequate relief to her siblings.

On the professional front, SRK will be soon seen with Deepika Padukone and John Abraham in 'Pathaan', the film will release on January 25. He also has director Atlee Kumar's 'Jawan' with actress Nayanthara. He also has Rajkumar Hirani's 'Dunki' with Taapsee Pannu in his pipeline.