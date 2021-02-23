हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Actor John Abraham

John Abraham and Emraan Hashmi starrer 'Mumbai Saga' release date out!

Mumbai Saga' is an action thriller directed by Sanjay Gupta. It is produced by T-Series and White Feather Films. Apart from John Abraham and Emraan Hashmi, the film features Suniel Shetty, Mahesh Manjrekar, Kajal Aggarwal, Rohit Roy, Gulshan Grover, and Prateik Babbar.

John Abraham and Emraan Hashmi starrer &#039;Mumbai Saga&#039; release date out!
Pic courtesy: Instagram

New Delhi: Actors John Abraham and Emraan Hashmi starrer 'Mumbai Saga' will have a theatrical release on March 19, 2021. The movie teaser will be out on February 24. John Abraham and Emraan Hashmi shared the news on their respective social media handles.

John sharing the poster of 'Mumbai Saga' on his Instagram account wrote, "Get ready for the biggest Saga of the year, #MumbaiSaga, teaser out tomorrow!"

'Mumbai Saga' is an action thriller directed by Sanjay Gupta. It is produced by T-Series and White Feather Films. Actors Suniel Shetty, Mahesh Manjrekar, Kajal Aggarwal, Rohit Roy, Gulshan Grover, and Prateik Babbar will also feature in the film.

Apart from 'Mumbai Saga', actor John Abraham will also be seen in Satyameva Jayate 2, Attack and Shah Rukh Khan starrer Pathan.

Meanwhile, Emraan Hashmi too has hit plate full with big films such as Amitabh Bachchan starrer Chehre, Salman Khan's Tiger 3, Harami and Sab First Class Hai lined up for release.
 

 

