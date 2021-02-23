John Abraham and Emraan Hashmi starrer 'Mumbai Saga' release date out!

New Delhi: Actors John Abraham and Emraan Hashmi starrer 'Mumbai Saga' will have a theatrical release on March 19, 2021. The movie teaser will be out on February 24. John Abraham and Emraan Hashmi shared the news on their respective social media handles.

John sharing the poster of 'Mumbai Saga' on his Instagram account wrote, "Get ready for the biggest Saga of the year, #MumbaiSaga, teaser out tomorrow!"

'Mumbai Saga' is an action thriller directed by Sanjay Gupta. It is produced by T-Series and White Feather Films. Actors Suniel Shetty, Mahesh Manjrekar, Kajal Aggarwal, Rohit Roy, Gulshan Grover, and Prateik Babbar will also feature in the film.

Apart from 'Mumbai Saga', actor John Abraham will also be seen in Satyameva Jayate 2, Attack and Shah Rukh Khan starrer Pathan.

Meanwhile, Emraan Hashmi too has hit plate full with big films such as Amitabh Bachchan starrer Chehre, Salman Khan's Tiger 3, Harami and Sab First Class Hai lined up for release.

