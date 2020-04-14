John Abraham and wife Priya Runchal’s unseen pics from family wedding go viral

New Delhi: We rarely get to see actor John Abraham and his wife Priyan Runchal together in and around Mumbai and hence, the pictures of the couple that are now going viral on the internet serve as a treat to us. Priya took to Instagram to share some lovely unseen moments from a family wedding much to the delight of his fans. The post is a collage of pictures featuring John, Priya and other members of the family. They are all smiles for the cameras and the photos are too cute to miss.

“Fambam throwback at my cradle partners wedding,” Priya captioned her post. John looks dapper in a white suit while Priya appears to be wearing an Indian outfit.

Here’s the post we are talking about:

Prior to this, she had shared a collage of her photos with John and friends partying.

John married Priya in 2016. She is a banker by profession. Her Instagram feed is full of loved-up pictures of her and John’s.

On the work front, John Abraham, last seen in ‘Pagalpanti’, has ‘Mumbai Saga’, ‘Attack’ and ‘Satyameva Jayate 2’ in the pipeline.