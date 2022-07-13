NewsLifestylePeople
JOHNNY DEPP AMBER HEARD TRIAL

Johnny Depp-Amber Heard trial: Documentary on estranged Hollywood couple set for digital debut!

Titled 'A Marriage on Trial: Johnny Depp, Amber Heard and Truth in the Age of Social Media', the documentary will debut on NBC News Now and will be available for streaming on demand on NBCNews.com and Peacock, reports 'Variety'.

Edited By:  Ritika Handoo|Last Updated: Jul 13, 2022, 07:46 PM IST

Trending Photos

Johnny Depp-Amber Heard trial: Documentary on estranged Hollywood couple set for digital debut!

Los Angeles: A new documentary on the Johnny Depp vs Amber Heard trial by NBC News is set to make its debut on the digital platform.

Titled 'A Marriage on Trial: Johnny Depp, Amber Heard and Truth in the Age of Social Media', the documentary will debut on NBC News Now and will be available for streaming on demand on NBCNews.com and Peacock, reports 'Variety'.

As per NBC News' description for the 30-minute documentary, "The Depp vs Heard defamation trial evoked two distinct reactions -- those who couldn't get enough and those who received more than they wanted.

"The new deep-dive documentary explores why the trial overwhelmed social media, specifically TikTok, and what viewers missed if social media coverage was their only news source. In the wake of a verdict that surprised legal experts, NBC News examines how the trial evolved into a TikTok trial and what the verdict means for future domestic abuse cases."

Featured interviews in the documentary include that of Heard's attorney Elaine Bredehoft, National Coalition Against Domestic Violence CEO Ruth Glenn, American University law professor and gender violence expert Jamie Abrams, NBC News senior breaking news reporter Doha Madani, NBC News tech and culture reporter Kat Tenbarge, and People Magazine's Nigel Smith, among others.

'A Marriage on Trial: Johnny Depp, Amber Heard, and Truth in the Age of Social Media' is produced by the NBC News Digital Docs unit.

 

johnny depp amber heard trialjohnny depp Amber HeardJohnny Depp Amber Heard trial documentaryJohnny Depp caseJohnny Depp defamation caseJohnny Depp divorce

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: Who is responsible for Amarnath Tragedy?
DNA Video
DNA: Who introduced the story of Muslim shepherd discovering Amarnath cave?
DNA Video
DNA: Know three big reasons due to which India became a flood prone country
DNA Video
DNA : Revolutionary experiment to tackle dengue and malaria spread
DNA Video
DNA : The scary truth of flood situation in India
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: Was Amarnath cave discovered by a Muslim shepherd?
DNA Video
DNA : Was the truth behind discovery of Amarnath Cave hidden?
DNA Video
DNA: Watch Non-Stop News ; July 12, 2022
DNA Video
DNA: New Parliament House -- Understand the importance of the Ashoka Pillar
DNA Video
DNA: PM Modi unveils Ashoka Pillar at new Parliament House