हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

Budget 2022

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Johnny Depp

Johnny Depp caught on cam looking dishevelled, gets mobbed by fans outside hotel!

Johnny Depp carried a white mug, which seemed to be empty, as one man held onto his right arm and another stood close behind him while he made his way out of the hotel. He was greeted by an army of fans who were waiting outside the hotel and he made sure to return the love by waving to them.

Johnny Depp caught on cam looking dishevelled, gets mobbed by fans outside hotel!
Pic Courtesy: Instagram

Los Angeles: Hollywood star Johnny Depp has been caught looking worse for wear when leaving his hotel in the UK, days after his ex Amber Heard was found guilty of defaming him.

In photographs which have circulated on the web, the actor looked dishevelled as he needed some assistance when leaving The Grand Hotel Birmingham in England. The 59-year-old was escorted out by one of his bodyguards, reports aceshowbiz.com

Sporting an eye-catching black and white checked blazer with a scarf around his neck, the 'Alice in Wonderland' star had messy hair. He completed the look with black jeans, black shoes, and aviator-style sunglasses as he accessorised with some rings.

Depp carried a white mug, which seemed to be empty, as one man held onto his right arm and another stood close behind him while he made his way out of the hotel. He was greeted by an army of fans who were waiting outside the hotel and he made sure to return the love by waving to them.

He has been mobbed by his fans everywhere he goes following the well-publicised trial. A source tells Page Six his security team was keeping him safe and away from the "large crowds." The so-called insider adds, "Everywhere he goes, he's getting mobbed by fans."

One day before leaving the hotel, Johnny celebrated his victory in the defamation case with a curry feast. He reportedly spent up to $62,000 at the Varanasi restaurant in Birmingham on Sunday night during a dinner with his musician friend Jeff Beck and around 20 guests.

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
Johnny DeppAmber HeardJohnny depp trialJohnny Depp videoJohnny Depp Amber Heard case
Next
Story

Aamir Liaquat Hussain, popular Pakistani politician and TV host, found dead at his residence

Must Watch

PT3M10S

Mob attacks temple in Pakistan